There’s no stopping Triple Giga

MANILA, Philippines — TNT continued its rampage in the PBA 3x3 and secured a record-extending five leg wins in a single conference yesterday at Ayala Malls Trinoma.

The Triple Giga added another jewel to their previous hauls from Legs 1, 2, 3 and 5 by beating challenger Cavitex, 21-14, for top honors in the sixth and final leg of the Season 3 Second Conference wars.

As always, top gun Almond Vosotros played an influential role in the clincher for the Triple Giga, now the proud owners of a league-high 18 leg titles overall since 2021.

Vosotros fired a game-high nine, but this time made most damage in slashing moves as he led TNT’s 5-1 closing barrage off a tight 15-13 gap.

Chester Saldua shot five and grabbed eight rebounds while Gryan Mendoza and Ping Exciminiano added four and three, respectively, in helping the franchise to its latest feat worth P100,000.

“Every opportunity na ibinigay sa amin, talagang iga-grab namin,” said Vosotros. “Sobrang thankful kami sa coaches at management sa suporta sa team and ito ‘yung way na nakikita namin para masuklian namin sila.”

It was a clean sweep to the Leg 6 crown for TNT, which went 2-0 in pool play, quelled the challenge of Blackwater in the quarterfinals, 18-16, and Meralco in the semifinals, 21-19, en route to the gold medal match.

Cavitex’s Jorey Napoles, Bong Galanza, Tonino Gonzaga and Ken Ighalo settled for runner-up honors and the P50,000 prize.