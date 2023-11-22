^

Sports

There’s no stopping Triple Giga

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Thereâ��s no stopping Triple Giga
Gryann Mendoza hauls down a rebound for TNT Triple Giga.
Red Bull Half Court 2023

MANILA, Philippines — TNT continued its rampage in the PBA 3x3 and secured a record-extending five leg wins in a single conference yesterday at Ayala Malls Trinoma.

The Triple Giga added another jewel to their previous hauls from Legs 1, 2, 3 and 5 by beating challenger Cavitex, 21-14, for top honors in the sixth and final leg of the Season 3 Second Conference wars.

As always, top gun Almond Vosotros played an influential role in the clincher for the Triple Giga, now the proud owners of a league-high 18 leg titles overall since 2021.

Vosotros fired a game-high nine, but this time made most damage in slashing moves as he led TNT’s 5-1 closing barrage off a tight 15-13 gap.

Chester Saldua shot five and grabbed eight rebounds while Gryan Mendoza and Ping Exciminiano added four and three, respectively, in helping the franchise to its latest feat worth P100,000.

“Every opportunity na ibinigay sa amin, talagang iga-grab namin,” said Vosotros. “Sobrang thankful kami sa coaches at management sa suporta sa team and ito ‘yung way na nakikita namin para masuklian namin sila.”

It was a clean sweep to the Leg 6 crown for TNT, which went 2-0 in pool play, quelled the challenge of Blackwater in the quarterfinals, 18-16, and Meralco in the semifinals, 21-19, en route to the gold medal match.

Cavitex’s Jorey Napoles, Bong Galanza, Tonino Gonzaga and Ken Ighalo settled for runner-up honors and the P50,000 prize.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Falcons live to fight another game

Falcons live to fight another game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
With a game-winning three-pointer from Matthew Montebon, Adamson pulled off an epic 63-61 win over also-ran but feisty University...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

1 day ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Aska, Beermen make amends

Aska, Beermen make amends

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Lessons learned from its opening-game blunder, San Miguel Beer made sure there’s no meltdown this time.
Sports
fbtw
Thunder prevail in OT

Thunder prevail in OT

2 days ago
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

2 days ago
Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa share the spotlight as they will be bestowed with the two highest honors by the PBA Press Corps...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez tops Verdad for MITF Open crown

Olivarez tops Verdad for MITF Open crown

2 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez pounded out a key break in the early going then another late in the second set as he hacked out a 6-3, 6-4...
Sports
fbtw

Phl taolu team victorious in Texas

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Lester Ragay, Mark Anthony Polo and Vincent Ventura delivered the country’s lone gold medal in the World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas by ruling the men’s team...
Sports
fbtw
Leader of the pack

Leader of the pack

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 hours ago
Magnolia is the only team left standing without a loss in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup and Calvin Abueva, known...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals, Indonesia battle to 1-1 draw

Azkals, Indonesia battle to 1-1 draw

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Indonesia's Saddil Ramdani played the villain for the Philippine Azkals as his late goal forced a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with