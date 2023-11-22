^

Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 10:30am
Fil-Spanish netter pursues goal to don Philippine colors in University of Hawaii
Diego Dalisay (second from left)
UH Men's Tennis / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The journey to represent the Philippine national team continues for Filipino-Spanish Diego Dalisay as he takes his talents to NCAA Division 1 team University of Hawaii.

After previously stating his intent to join the nationals during his Junior College days at Tyler Junior College in Texas, Dalisay said he is focusing on making a career for himself in the NCAA to hopefully turn the eyes of national team scouts in the near future.

“It's still my dream. I will do everything possible to make it come true. Maybe I feel a little like it's my last bullet but not completely. Tennis players improve and approach their peak level at a later age today,” stated the 24-year-old. 

“I am passionate about Filipino culture, I absolutely love everything I experienced when I lived there. I think the best thing I can do is focus on my obligations right now as a tennis player at the University of Hawaii and try my 100% every time to slowly get closer to my goals in relation to representing the Philippines as a tennis player,” he added.

Prior to reviving his tennis career in Tyler, Dalisay struggled much with poverty and injuries. But the Philippine tennis community was always there to pick him up.

During his attempts to revitalize his play, Philippine tennis figures like Roland Krout, Dyan Castillejo and the Lhuillier family were among those to extend a helping hand.

Now with his career on the uptick, he hopes to return to his roots with the national team.

But with his college career still on the horizon, Dalisay keeps himself grounded and will attempt to bring himself as high as he could.

“Now I am in an NCAA Division 1 program and the conference I am in allows me to compete against players of a very high level. It is a stage in which you constantly improve and it is very noticeable,” he said.

“I am in a process of adaptation, the level is much higher but I am lucky to feel and know that I am at the level of all this, I am excited to compete and do absolutely everything without any barrier and achieve my best possible level of tennis.”

Last season, University of Hawaii finished with an 11-9 record with the team reaching the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship Round of 16, coincidentally thanks to another Filipino-born player Andre Ilagan.

