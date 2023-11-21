Petro Gazz parries Farm Fresh to end slump

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz overcame a stubborn Farm Fresh, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, Tuesday to snap out of a four-game slumber in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Jonah Sabete and Grethcel Soltones took turns before finishing with 21 and 16 points, respectively, as the Angels claimed their fifth win against four defeats while pushing them back in the semifinal hunt.

“I’m very happy we were able to win the game knowing that this is a very crucial game for us lalo na if we want to keep our semis hopes alive,” said Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

For Soltones, it was defense that got it done for them.

“Blocking namin at defense, nag communicate din kami sa loob,” said Soltones, a former league MVP.

The Angels also drew strong efforts from Aiza Pontillas, Marian Buitre and Kecelyn Galdones, who scattered 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

Trisha Tubu continued to show why she is currently the league’s best scorer and uncorked a 20-hit performance she laced with 18 spikes.

But it wasn’t enough to save the Foxies from absorbing their eighth defeat against a lone triumph.