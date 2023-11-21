Triple Giga chase fifth conference title

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-titled TNT charged forward to the quarterfinals of Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference after a two-game pool sweep yesterday at Ayala Malls Trinoma.

The Triple Giga, who became the first team to win four legs in a single conference last week, fired the opening salvo in their quest for a record-extending fifth with victories over Cavitex, 19-16, and Terrafirma, 21-20.

The quartet of Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Chester Saldua and comebacking Gryann Mendoza copped the top seeding in Pool A going to today’s KO rounds.

The Braves took the No. 2 position and the other Last-8 ticket in the three-team group with 1-1, progressing on account of their 21-14 win over the 0-2 Dyip.

Guest team MCFASolver, the only squad to break TNT’s stranglehold with its conquest of Leg 4, carded an immaculate 3-0 in Pool C for a quick advance.

The Tech Centrale took care of business against Ginebra, 18-13, San Miguel Beer, 20-18, and NorthPort, 21-20, in overtime.

The Gin Kings, meanwhile, bounced back at the expense of the Batang Pier, 21-18, and the Beermen, 21-19, for 2-1 and the No. 2 spot in the quarters.

In Pool B, Leg 5 runner-up Pioneer Elastoseal qualified with a pair of wins over Meralco, 18-17, and Blackwater, 21-16, against a 10-12 loss to Purefoods.