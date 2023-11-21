^

Novak caps incredible year with ATP title

The Philippine Star
November 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Novak caps incredible year with ATP title
Novak Djokovic
STAR / File

TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title on Sunday after beating local hero Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-3, in Turin.

World number one Djokovic moves clear of retired great Roger Federer in victories at the season-ending tournament after denying Italian Sinner a triumph on home soil.

Djokovic came into the Finals at the end of a year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.

And he has crowned an incredible season – in which he also reached the Wimbledon final – with yet another record, comfortably seeing off two of the game’s best young players in the process.

Sinner was bidding to become the first ever Italian to claim a Finals crown and looked like the right man to do it after his impressive group stage win over Djokovic.

But the 22-year-old, like Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday’s semifinal, simply could not handle Djokovic, a man on a mission who hit his best form at exactly the right time in the tournament.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC
