Durant, Suns need 2 OTs to silence Jazz

The Philippine Star
November 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Durant, Suns need 2 OTs to silence Jazz
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during NBA media day on October 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES – Phoenix star Kevin Durant scored 39 points and thwarted Utah’s Lauri Markkanen at the final buzzer on Sunday as the Suns beat the Jazz, 140-137, in an NBA double-overtime thriller.

Durant added eight rebounds and 10 assists while Devin Booker scored 26 points for the Suns. Markkanen led Utah with 38 points and 17 rebounds.

Durant scored eight points in the second overtime, which the Suns led 138-135 with 43.2 seconds left. He notched his 12th straight game with 25 or more points, the longest such streak in Suns history.

“I’m just trying to stay prepared on off days and before games, just trying to follow the game plan to execute as much as I can and play with a calm and free spirit,” Durant said.

The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by a season-high 37 points from superstar LeBron James, held off the Houston Rockets 105-104.

James added six rebounds and eight assists and Anthony Davis scored 27.

KEVIN DURANT
