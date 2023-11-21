Candidates for naturalization

Among the PBA’s 12 imports in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup, those with national senior-level experience are Blackwater’s Chris Ortiz (averaged 7.2 points for Puerto Rico in five FIBA 2023 World Cup games), Converge’s Tom Vodanovich (New Zealand national team player since 2018, played in the FIBA 2019 and 2023 World Cup qualifiers), San Miguel Beer’s Ivan Aska (averaged 13.2 points for the US Virgin Islands in the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, US Virgin Islands player since 2011), Barangay Ginebra’s Tony Bishop (averaged 15 points for Panama in two games at the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, a Panamanian naturalized player since 2014) and Hollis-Jefferson.

If the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is looking to build a pool of naturalized players for deployment in coming international competitions, the scouting should begin in the PBA backyard where the Commissioner’s Cup is now being played with imports standing up to 6-9. Of course, the candidates wouldn’t be candidates if they’re not willing to become Philippine passport holders and suit up for the country. But before anyone is approached, let’s determine ahead who’s eligible. Under FIBA rules, a player may see action for only one national team in his or her lifetime. However, there have been exceptions such as NBA guard Eric Gordon who played for the United States at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and the Bahamas at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament this year. Another exception is current TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who was on the USA 2012 U17 and USA 2013 U19 squads but was allowed to represent Jordan at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games as a naturalized player. Apparently, competing in a junior tournament doesn’t tie down a player to a country.

Meralco’s Suleiman Braimoh was in the Nigerian national pool for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics but didn’t make it to the final roster. Phoenix’ Johnathan Williams played for USA in the FIBA 2012 U17 World Cup but never on the senior level. Similarly, Terrafirma’s Thomas De Thaey was on the Belgian U16, U18 and U20 national teams but never progressed to the seniors. Technically, Braimoh, Williams and De Thaey could play for the Philippines as naturalized imports.

Those with no national team backgrounds and are free to join Gilas if they agree to naturalize are Magnolia’s Tyler Bey, NorthPort’s Venky Jois, Rain or Shine’s Dajuan Summers and NLEX’ Thomas Robinson. Bey, 25, is the youngest in the batch. Jois is 30, Summers 35, Robinson 32, Braimoh 34, Williams 28 and De Thaey 32.

For long-term considerations, Bey and Williams should be at the top of the candidates list. They’re both under 30, former NBA players and versatile. Bey is 6-6 3/8 and a highly athletic operator who’s hyper-active on both ends. He’s averaging 29.8 points and 13.5 rebounds for the unbeaten Hotshots. Williams stands 6-7 3/8 and is averaging 27 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games with the Super LPG Fuel Masters. Jordan beat Gilas to the draw in naturalizing Hollis-Jefferson. The lesson is let’s start negotiations early so we don’t lose out to other countries in the hunt for naturalization candidates. The PBA is a showcase of talent and Asian federations are keeping a close eye on imports to naturalize, too.