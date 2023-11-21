^

Sports

Candidates for naturalization

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Candidates for naturalization
Among the PBA’s 12 imports in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup, those with national senior-level experience are Blackwater’s Chris Ortiz (averaged 7.2 points for Puerto Rico in five FIBA 2023 World Cup games), Converge’s Tom Vodanovich (New Zealand national team player since 2018, played in the FIBA 2019 and 2023 World Cup qualifiers), San Miguel Beer’s Ivan Aska (averaged 13.2 points for the US Virgin Islands in the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, US Virgin Islands player since 2011), Barangay Ginebra’s Tony Bishop (averaged 15 points for Panama in two games at the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, a Panamanian naturalized player since 2014) and Hollis-Jefferson.
STAR / File

If the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is looking to build a pool of naturalized players for deployment in coming international competitions, the scouting should begin in the PBA backyard where the Commissioners Cup is now being played with imports standing up to 6-9. Of course, the candidates wouldnt be candidates if theyre not willing to become Philippine passport holders and suit up for the country. But before anyone is approached, lets determine ahead whos eligible. Under FIBA rules, a player may see action for only one national team in his or her lifetime. However, there have been exceptions such as NBA guard Eric Gordon who played for the United States at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and the Bahamas at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament this year. Another exception is current TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who was on the USA 2012 U17 and USA 2013 U19 squads but was allowed to represent Jordan at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games as a naturalized player. Apparently, competing in a junior tournament doesnt tie down a player to a country.

Among the PBAs 12 imports in the ongoing Commissioners Cup, those with national senior-level experience are Blackwaters Chris Ortiz (averaged 7.2 points for Puerto Rico in five FIBA 2023 World Cup games), Converges Tom Vodanovich (New Zealand national team player since 2018, played in the FIBA 2019 and 2023 World Cup qualifiers), San Miguel Beers Ivan Aska (averaged 13.2 points for the US Virgin Islands in the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, US Virgin Islands player since 2011), Barangay Ginebras Tony Bishop (averaged 15 points for Panama in two games at the FIBA 2023 World Cup Americas qualifiers, a Panamanian naturalized player since 2014) and Hollis-Jefferson.

Meralcos Suleiman Braimoh was in the Nigerian national pool for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics but didnt make it to the final roster. PhoenixJohnathan Williams played for USA in the FIBA 2012 U17 World Cup but never on the senior level. Similarly, Terrafirmas Thomas De Thaey was on the Belgian U16, U18 and U20 national teams but never progressed to the seniors. Technically, Braimoh, Williams and De Thaey could play for the Philippines as naturalized imports.

Those with no national team backgrounds and are free to join Gilas if they agree to naturalize are Magnolias Tyler Bey, NorthPorts Venky Jois, Rain or Shines Dajuan Summers and NLEXThomas Robinson. Bey, 25, is the youngest in the batch. Jois is 30, Summers 35, Robinson 32, Braimoh 34, Williams 28 and De Thaey 32.

For long-term considerations, Bey and Williams should be at the top of the candidates list. Theyre both under 30, former NBA players and versatile. Bey is 6-6 3/8 and a highly athletic operator whos hyper-active on both ends. Hes averaging 29.8 points and 13.5 rebounds for the unbeaten Hotshots. Williams stands 6-7 3/8 and is averaging 27 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games with the Super LPG Fuel Masters. Jordan beat Gilas to the draw in naturalizing Hollis-Jefferson. The lesson is lets start negotiations early so we dont lose out to other countries in the hunt for naturalization candidates. The PBA is a showcase of talent and Asian federations are keeping a close eye on imports to naturalize, too.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Aska, Beermen make amends

Aska, Beermen make amends

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Lessons learned from its opening-game blunder, San Miguel Beer made sure there’s no meltdown this time.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons live to fight another game

Falcons live to fight another game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With a game-winning three-pointer from Matthew Montebon, Adamson pulled off an epic 63-61 win over also-ran but feisty University...
Sports
fbtw
PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

1 day ago
Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa share the spotlight as they will be bestowed with the two highest honors by the PBA Press Corps...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder prevail in OT

Thunder prevail in OT

1 day ago
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
All it took St. Benilde gunner Miguel Oczon was one made basket to get something going.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maiden Clark International Festival of Speed deemed a success

Maiden Clark International Festival of Speed deemed a success

8 hours ago
Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president Agnes Devanadera has expressed her gratitude to organizers of the Clark International...
Sports
fbtw
Seasoned pros, rising stars collide in PGT Match Play&nbsp;

Seasoned pros, rising stars collide in PGT Match Play 

8 hours ago
The ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational gets going Tuesday with a mix of experienced players and rising stars slugging...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino gamers miss chance to qualify for NBA 2K League draft

Filipino gamers miss chance to qualify for NBA 2K League draft

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Four Filipino teams fell short of the NBA 2K League Asia-Pacific Invitational, missing the chance of a lifetime — being...
Sports
fbtw
LPGT match play to open with marque matchups

LPGT match play to open with marque matchups

9 hours ago
Harmie Constantino and Mikha Fortuna face off in what promises to be a furious battle for ball control and putting as the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with