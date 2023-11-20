^

Sports

Maiden Clark International Festival of Speed deemed a success

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 4:20pm
Maiden Clark International Festival of Speed deemed a success
From right: Motorsports officials Johnny Tan, president and CEO of Kilton Motor Corporation; Steve Ayles, president of MAD D; Agnes Devanadera, president of Clark Development Corporation and Richard Daemos, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Region III pose for posterity during the opening of Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS).

MANILA, Philippines – Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president Agnes Devanadera has expressed her gratitude to organizers of the Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS), which fired off over the weekend at the Clark Speedway in Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The former Solicitor-General said the staging of the CIFOS will boost the economic development of CDC as it drew local and foreign motorsports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

“This is a milestone. This will attract more tourist and investment here in Clark,” said Devanadera, who also served as chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The three-day annual event sponsored by Yamaha and Petron brought together motorcycle manufacturers, dealers and producers to showcase their products, including motorcycle spare parts and accessories.

“This will serve as a platform for motorcycle industry designers, owners, and enthusiasts to share their expertise, knowledge, and skills with the general public through various events and activities,” said Johnny Tan, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Speedway.

Devanadera also stressed the CIFOS would promote trade and tourism in the country by the advancement of motorcycle technology, safety and manufacturing.

“I have two boys. I told them not to go into motorcycle because I was afraid then. But now since I took a ride in a bike, I enjoyed it. It’s exciting,” added Devanadera.

Highlighting the event on Saturday was the motorcycle club experience participated in by Team Ninja Horth, Ninja Big Bike, Anghel ng Lansangan, Vespa Club of the Philippines and Club Culiat.

Other demonstrations to be held were conducted by Suzuki Riding Safety Clinic, Mad Dog Motorcycle Club of the Philippines; while the MORAC Grand Prix was held Sunday with the Scooter 160cc open class, Motorex Underbone Street Legal and Pirelli Maxi Scooter Intermediate as well as Pirelli GP Supperbike and Yamaha R3 Race of Champions.

vuukle comment

CLARK

MOTORSPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thunder prevail in OT

Thunder prevail in OT

17 hours ago
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

17 hours ago
Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa share the spotlight as they will be bestowed with the two highest honors by the PBA Press Corps...
Sports
fbtw
Eala shoots for first ITF W40 title

Eala shoots for first ITF W40 title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala takes a shot at her first ever ITF W40 pro title as the Filipina ace clashes with Oceane Dodin of France in the...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
All it took St. Benilde gunner Miguel Oczon was one made basket to get something going.
Sports
fbtw
Eala comes up short vs French foe in W40 Pentange final

Eala comes up short vs French foe in W40 Pentange final

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala ran out of steam and fell short of her third singles’ tennis title this year after bowing to the mighty Oceane...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FEU shines in UAAP chess with 3 titles

FEU shines in UAAP chess with 3 titles

1 hour ago
Far Eastern University made a historic performance after it recently ruled three of the four divisions in chess in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Yukien Andrada sparks San Beda resurgence

NCAA Player of the Week Yukien Andrada sparks San Beda resurgence

4 hours ago
San Beda University is peaking at the right time as the Final Four race heats up in the NCAA Season 99. And one of the catalysts...
Sports
fbtw
Castillo cops overall title in PSA Golf Cup

Castillo cops overall title in PSA Golf Cup

4 hours ago
Musong Castillo of the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) shot a two-under 70 under the System 36 format to capture the overall...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesian Jeka Saragih wins first fight in UFC

Indonesian Jeka Saragih wins first fight in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Jeka Saragih made history not only by being the first Indonesian to fight in the UFC, but also by winning his first bout in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with