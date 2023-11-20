Maiden Clark International Festival of Speed deemed a success

From right: Motorsports officials Johnny Tan, president and CEO of Kilton Motor Corporation; Steve Ayles, president of MAD D; Agnes Devanadera, president of Clark Development Corporation and Richard Daemos, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Region III pose for posterity during the opening of Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS).

MANILA, Philippines – Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president Agnes Devanadera has expressed her gratitude to organizers of the Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS), which fired off over the weekend at the Clark Speedway in Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The former Solicitor-General said the staging of the CIFOS will boost the economic development of CDC as it drew local and foreign motorsports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

“This is a milestone. This will attract more tourist and investment here in Clark,” said Devanadera, who also served as chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The three-day annual event sponsored by Yamaha and Petron brought together motorcycle manufacturers, dealers and producers to showcase their products, including motorcycle spare parts and accessories.

“This will serve as a platform for motorcycle industry designers, owners, and enthusiasts to share their expertise, knowledge, and skills with the general public through various events and activities,” said Johnny Tan, president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Speedway.

Devanadera also stressed the CIFOS would promote trade and tourism in the country by the advancement of motorcycle technology, safety and manufacturing.

“I have two boys. I told them not to go into motorcycle because I was afraid then. But now since I took a ride in a bike, I enjoyed it. It’s exciting,” added Devanadera.

Highlighting the event on Saturday was the motorcycle club experience participated in by Team Ninja Horth, Ninja Big Bike, Anghel ng Lansangan, Vespa Club of the Philippines and Club Culiat.

Other demonstrations to be held were conducted by Suzuki Riding Safety Clinic, Mad Dog Motorcycle Club of the Philippines; while the MORAC Grand Prix was held Sunday with the Scooter 160cc open class, Motorex Underbone Street Legal and Pirelli Maxi Scooter Intermediate as well as Pirelli GP Supperbike and Yamaha R3 Race of Champions.