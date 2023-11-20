FEU shines in UAAP chess with 3 titles

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University made a historic performance after it recently ruled three of the four divisions in chess in the UAAP Season 86 at the FEU Tech Gym in Morayta, Manila.

Spearheaded by eventual MVP Mary Joy Tan, the FEU lady woodpushers reigned supreme in the women’s division to reclaim the crown they last won four seasons ago.

It was the sixth title in all for the FEU senior women's squad, which has Vic Glysen Derotas, Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, Bea Mendoza, Rizalyn Jasmine Tejada and Shaine Romanillos as other members.

FEU also topped the high school girls courtesy of Ruelle Canino, Samantha Umayan, April Joy Claros, Bonjoure Fille Suyamin, Kate Nicole Ordizo and Arleh Cassandra Sapuan as well as the high school boys thanks to Franklin Loyd Andes, Jerish John Velarde, Oscar Joseph Cantela, Lemmuel Jay Adena, Ritchie James Abeleda and Zeus Alexis Zeus Paglinawan.

The only title that escaped FEU was in the men’s section, which went to University of Santo Tomas.

“It was history, winning three of the four was never been done before,” said FEU coach Jayson Gonzales, who thanked FEU chair Aurelio Montinola III and president Juan Miguel Montinola, FEU Diliman senior executive director Benson Tan, executive director Armi Yabut.

Also lending a helping hand to the team were assistant coach John Jasper Laxamana and national women’s champion and Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, who served as team consultant.

Gonzales also praised UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag for helping approve blitz and rapid chess as part of the UAAP calendar as demonstration sports starting in the second semester next year.

“The inclusion of blitz and rapid chess in the UAAP helps Philippine chess as a whole,” he said.