Castillo cops overall title in PSA Golf Cup

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 12:30pm
Manila Southwoods general manager Jayson Yu hits the ceremonial drive kicking off the ninth PSA Golf Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Musong Castillo of the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) shot a two-under 70 under the System 36 format to capture the overall title in the ninth Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite last Friday.

Castillo, the assistant sports editor of PDI, banked on a key birdie on the water-laced par-3 No. 16 of the Legends course off a solid pitching wedge to foil two others for the overall championship in the revival of the annual tournament hosted by Manila Southwoods.

The battle for the overall title headed to a wild finish after Castillo, Jong Arcano and Dr. Ian Laurel matched one-under par cards heading to the closing holes.

Members of the Philippine Sportswriters Association pose for posterity.

Arcano of Inquirer Golf went on to clinch the Class A crown with a 71, while Jun Engracia edged Dodo Catacutan of spin.ph for second via countback after both players matched par 72s.

In Class B, PSA president and STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran emerged as champion with an 81.

Dr. Laurel also carded a 71 to rule the sponsors and friends division with Coco Torre, the sec-gen of the PFF, nipping PFF president Nonong Araneta for second after both posted 73s.

Daily Tribune golf editor Marc Reyes placed second in Class B with an 83, besting Aldrin Quinto of spin.ph via countback in the tournament backed by ICTSI, San Miguel Corp., the Philippine Football Federation, Philippine Airlines, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, the Philippine Basketball Association, the Premier Volleyball League, Sen. Chiz Escudero, Milo Best Center, Akari, Aces, Shakey's, Batangas Rep. Eric Buhain and MacBeth.

