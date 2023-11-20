^

Indonesian Jeka Saragih wins first fight in UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 11:28am
Jeka Saragih
MANILA, Philippines – Jeka Saragih made history not only by being the first Indonesian to fight in the UFC, but also by winning his first bout in the world’s top combat sports organization.

Saragih was eating shots and kicks from his Brazilian opponent Lucas Alexander when the latter fell on his back after delivering a kick. Alexander quickly got up but when he whirled, Saragih caught him flush with a solid right that knocked the lights out of him. A few more hammer firsts and referee Herb Dean put an end to the fight. 

Saragih’s celebration was rapturous, but the fighter displayed humility in his post-match interview.

Until the finals of the Road to the UFC where he faced Indian Anshul Jubli in the finals and taunted him only to get knocked out in the process, Saragih was more subdued this time around. 

He began with a pair of leg kicks owing to the superior reach of Alexander. He then took a couple of combinations that hurt. But the two mistakes by the Brazilian — falling on his back after a kick and turning away from his opponent — cost him dearly. 

Saragih won the fight at the 1:41 mark of the first round improved to 8-3-0, while Alexander lost the second of his two UFC matches to fall to 8-4-0.

The UFC returns with its third to the last offering of 2023 with UFC Fight Night, with lightweights Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0) battling it out in the main event on December 3. Dan Hooker (23-12-0) and Bobby Green (31-14-1, 1 NC) tussle in the co-main event.

The UFC is shown live every Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on streaming site Blast TV, which also has a large collection of past UFC events and fights.

