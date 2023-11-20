^

Sports

Yang triumphs; Saso ties for 23rd; Pagdanganan wavers

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 11:18am
Yang triumphs; Saso ties for 23rd; Pagdanganan wavers
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Amy Yang put up a sweltering backside run to turn a one-stroke deficit into a convincing triumph, beating Japanese Nasa Hataoka and American Alison Lee by three with a six-under 66 for the coveted CME Group Tour Championship crown in Naples, Florida Sunday (Monday Manila time).

A decisive birdie-birdie finish wrapped it all up for the 34-year-old Yang, who drove past Hataoka with a birdie on No. 10 and a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 13th on her way to a 31 and a six-under card that left her rivals scrounge for the crumbs of a runner-up finish.

Yang pooled a stirring 27-under 261 total in a dominant performance at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course that included rounds of 68-63-64 as she claimed her fifth LPGA crown worth a whopping $2 million.

Reflecting on her win, Yang said: “I didn’t know I would win until I birdied the 17th. Nasa (Hataoka) is such a great player and showed a lot of good performance out there and I was feeling really nervous. I had no idea where this was going. All I could do was just stick to my game and trust it.”

Yang thus joined the ranks of Korean players who have triumphed in the circuit's season-ending championship, following Sei Young Kim in 2019 and Jin Young Ko in 2020 and 2021.

“I still can’t believe I did it. So great to have, and feeling honored to have my first win in the US,” said Yang, who won three LPGA Honda titles in Thailand and one in Korea.

Tied with Yang after 54 holes, Hataoka took control with a frontside 34 but failed to match Yang’s scorching windup. She hit two birdies but made a bogey on No. 16 and wound up with a 69 for a 264.

Lee matched that 24-under total with a solid 66 spiked by four backside birdies.

Earlier, Yuka Saso went 14-of-14 off the mound and finished with 26 putts. But the 2021 US Women’s Open titlist wrestled with her irons and wedges and went out of regulation six times, including two that led to double bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6.

She birdied the first two holes to move from a share of 17th to joint 11th but fell off the leaderboard just as quickly with those mishaps. Though she battled back and racked up four birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 8, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker settled for pars in the last six holes and finished with a 70.

She ended up at tied 23rd with three others and pocketed $60,500 (P3.4 million).

Bianca Pagdanganan was also on target, hitting 12 fairways but like Saso, the big-hitting Filipina ace struggled on her way to the green, missing it nine times although she made up for the struggle by finishing with 28 putts.

But her error-filled 74 dropped to tied 47th from joint 33rd as she assembled a 283 and received $43,500 (P2.4 million).

Starting at the backside, Pagdanganan dropped two shots right on No. 10 and bogeyed the next two holes. But she birdied Nos. 14, 15 and 17 and dominated the par-5 No. 1 to draw level.

She, however, fouled up with her short irons and bogeyed the last two par-3s to end up with a pair of 37s.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

PBAPC honors Cone, Lastimosa

12 hours ago
Tim Cone and Jojo Lastimosa share the spotlight as they will be bestowed with the two highest honors by the PBA Press Corps...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder prevail in OT

Thunder prevail in OT

12 hours ago
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

Blazers near Final Four; Pirates gain semis bonus

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
All it took St. Benilde gunner Miguel Oczon was one made basket to get something going.
Sports
fbtw
Bisera eyes top finish in LPGT Match Play

Bisera eyes top finish in LPGT Match Play

12 hours ago
Buoyed by her respectable showing in her first overseas foray, Florence Bisera bristles with confidence as she prepares for...
Sports
fbtw

ASICS RnR series to unveil Manila heritage

12 hours ago
The ASICS Rock “n” Roll Running Series on Nov. 26 is set to showcase Manila’s iconic landmarks, marking the second time that the capital city’s cultural and historical treasures will take...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

4 hours ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
'Not yet done': UP coach shrugs off historic UAAP top-seed elims result

'Not yet done': UP coach shrugs off historic UAAP top-seed elims result

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde didn’t pay too much mind to his team’s historic feat as they clinched their first-ever...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic has 'highest ambitions' after record ATP Finals triumph

Djokovic has 'highest ambitions' after record ATP Finals triumph

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic has no intention of slowing down after capping another incredible year with Sunday's record-breaking seventh...
Sports
fbtw
Aska, Beermen make amends

Aska, Beermen make amends

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Lessons learned from its opening-game blunder, San Miguel Beer made sure there’s no meltdown this time.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with