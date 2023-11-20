^

Eala comes up short vs French foe in W40 Pentange final

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 8:52am
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala ran out of steam and fell short of her third singles’ tennis title this year after bowing to the mighty Oceane Dodin of France, 1-6, 5-7, in the final of the W40 Pentange singles tournament Sunday night (Manila time). 

Dodin asserted her mastery early over Eala, jumping to a 6-1 first-set win. 

The French tennister carried her momentum and continued to dominate, winning the first three games. 

But Eala mustered all the strength she could to win five straight games and try to grab Dodin’s first lost set of the tourney as she took a commanding 5-3 lead. 

Dodin won the ninth game to deny Eala of the third set. 

The Filipina then served in the 10th set but lost steam. 

The 27-year-old Dodin completed the comeback as she won her fifth title this year. 

She recorded a total of 10 aces in the game, winning 35 receiving points and 39 service points over the 204th-ranked Filipina.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
