'Not yet done': UP coach shrugs off historic UAAP top-seed elims result

MANILA, Philippines — UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde didn’t pay too much mind to his team’s historic feat as they clinched their first-ever top-seed finish in the UAAP during the Final Four era on Sunday.

Monteverde, who has led the Fighting Maroons to two straight finals appearances prior to this year, said that the record was simply the product of his players’ efforts.

No team in the tournament was able to sweep their meetings against the Maroons, with only Ateneo and La Salle blemishing UP’s record with one win each against them.

“Actually, it's just a result ng hard work namin. Lahat naman ito, I mean, hindi naman ito nakaplano. Like I said, isa-isang game lang,” said Monteverde.

“Sa isang season, whatever comes your way, you just have to prepare just to fight over every challenge, and kung saan man kami nakarating ngayon, we're thankful. Again, it's not yet done,” he added.

UP flexed its might over the rest of the field with a dominating 79-57 win over the NU Bulldogs, who were previously vying for the top seed as well.

Though close in terms of records, the Fighting Maroons blew their foes out of the water.

Now though, they will need to play the waiting game as Ateneo and Adamson on Wednesday dispute the last semis spot.

“Siguro looking forward to that is the same. Wala kaming pinipili, we don't compare. Basta, binibigay namin ang lahat and kung sino man ang makakaharap namin, we'll just prepare for that,” said the UP coacg.

“And one thing, siyempre, ang maganda dito, everybody's healthy sa playoffs so yun ang isang importante dito.”

UP holds a twice-to-beat advantage over whoever they face in the semis. They play the first game of their semis series on Saturday, November 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.