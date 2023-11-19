^

Sports

Hotshots storm back from 26 points vs Ginebra after getting an earful from coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 10:27pm
Hotshots storm back from 26 points vs Ginebra after getting an earful from coach
Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- A halftime scolding seemingly sparked the comeback effort of the Magnolia Hotshots in their Manila Clasico clash against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

Ginebra led by as much as 26 points, 51-26, in the second quarter after a pair of Christian Standhardinger free throws.

At the half, Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero said he was shouting at the team to try to fire them up.

"At halftime, I kept on reminding them, actually shouting at them about how they outworked us in the first half, outhustled us in the first half, and they bullied us in the first half," Victolero told reporters.

"I challenged these guys to play the Magnolia Hotshots basketball system, which is sacrificing and ball movement and our defensive mindset. Because they scored 60 points in the first half and that’s not our system," he added.

This seemingly lit a fire under Victolero's players, as they cut the huge deficit to just eight heading into the final quarter.

The Hotshots eventually overtook their rivals following a pair of free throws by Tyler Bey, 92-91.

A split from the line by Jio Jalalon set the final score, 93-91.

"I have never seen coach Chito like that, so for me, I felt it," Bey told reporters after the game.

"I felt the energy, I felt the passion, I felt how bad he wanted it. We all wanted it. After that, it was just on us. We are the players on the court, he’s the coach, so we do what we have to do," he added.

Jio Jalalon, who was one of the players who sparked the furious comeback rally, said the team did not play Magnolia basketball in the first half.
This changed in the second half.

"[Coach] was really mad at all of us because what we showed in the first and second [quarters,] it is not Magnolia basketball. It is like, we were playing individually. We were reminded [by the rant]," Jalalon told reporters in Filipino.

"We talked to each other that we needed to be aggressive. We needed to execute what the coaches were asking us to do. So, we are thankful for that reminder, and we saw the result."

Magnolia is the remaining undefeated team of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup with a 4-0 slate.

They will try to continue their streak when they face the NLEX Road Warriors on December 1.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Waiting for FIBA

Waiting for FIBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is still in Los Angeles waiting for FIBA’s decision on the duration of his...
Sports
fbtw
With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Everything has gone full circle for DLSU stars Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao after they helped lead the Green Archers to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
At least for a day, Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin will be a fan of the UE Red Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Red-hot La Salle beat reigning champion Ateneo, 72-69, as it beefed up its twice-to-beat hopes and dragged its old rival to...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters did just enough and quelled a furious rally by Rain or Shine to send the Elasto Painters to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons tame Bulldogs as 2nd twice-to-beat semis slot goes to Archers

Maroons tame Bulldogs as 2nd twice-to-beat semis slot goes to Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The twice-to-beat picture of the UAAP Season 86 is now fully set after the UP Fighting Maroons blew the NU Bulldogs out of...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64

Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena delivered a strong finish in the BNI Indonesian Masters, closing with a fiery seven-under 64 to tie for ninth...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera optimistic on chances in LPGT Match Play

Bisera optimistic on chances in LPGT Match Play

5 hours ago
Buoyed by her respectable showing in her first overseas foray, Florence Bisera bristles with confidence as she prepares for...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons kept potential playoff vs Blue Eagles out of mind during crucial UE clash, says Nash

Falcons kept potential playoff vs Blue Eagles out of mind during crucial UE clash, says Nash

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons weren’t about to be caught looking past the gritty UE Red Warriors as they are now poised...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with