Hotshots erase 26-point deficit to shock Gin Kings

Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (6) provided the spark for the Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots came from 26 points down and stunned the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 93-91, in a Manila Clasico showdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Late free throws by import Tyler Bey gave the Hotshots the late 92-91 lead over Ginebra.

On the other end, Ginebra drew up a beautiful inbound play that led to a Scottie Thompson layup, but he missed the point-blank attempt.

The team argued that Thompson had contact with his defender, Mark Barroca, which led the former to miss the shot.

On the other end, Jio Jalalon was fouled. He missed the first shot, and made the second one, to set the final score.

Christian Standhardinger then missed a jumper as time expired.

Ginebra took a 26-point lead, 51-25, in the second quarter as their offense just kept on coming.

The undefeated Hotshots, however, flipped the script in the third quarter, with Jio Jalalon providing the spark.

Magnolia was able to cut the lead to just eight, 64-72, after a Jerrick Ahanmisi jumper.

They seized their first lead of the game at 85-83 with 4:01 remaining following a dunk by Tyler Bey.

But Mav Ahanmisi made a right corner trey as Ginebra regained the lead, 86-85.

Bey tied the game at 86-all with a split from the line, but Ahanmisi answered with another trey.

Mark Barroca hit a layup to turn the game to a one-point affair anew, 89-88.

A pair of free throws by Tony Bishop gave Ginebra their last points and a three-point lead, 91-88, with about a minute remaining.

Bey was fouled on the drive and made his pair of free throws to help Magnolia inch closer, 91-92, setting the stage for the wild finish.

The Magnolia reinforcement finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the game.

Jalalon followed suit with 15 markers.

Bishop and Ahanmisi both had 21 points in the game.

Magnolia is now the sole undefeated team in the PBA with a 4-0 slate.

Ginebra dropped to 1-1.