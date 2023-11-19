^

Sports

Hotshots erase 26-point deficit to shock Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 8:44pm
Hotshots erase 26-point deficit to shock Gin Kings
Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (6) provided the spark for the Hotshots
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots came from 26 points down and stunned the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 93-91, in a Manila Clasico showdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Late free throws by import Tyler Bey gave the Hotshots the late 92-91 lead over Ginebra.

On the other end, Ginebra drew up a beautiful inbound play that led to a Scottie Thompson layup, but he missed the point-blank attempt.

The team argued that Thompson had contact with his defender, Mark Barroca, which led the former to miss the shot.

On the other end, Jio Jalalon was fouled. He missed the first shot, and made the second one, to set the final score.

Christian Standhardinger then missed a jumper as time expired.

Ginebra took a 26-point lead, 51-25, in the second quarter as their offense just kept on coming.

The undefeated Hotshots, however, flipped the script in the third quarter, with Jio Jalalon providing the spark.

Magnolia was able to cut the lead to just eight, 64-72, after a Jerrick Ahanmisi jumper.

They seized their first lead of the game at 85-83 with 4:01 remaining following a dunk by Tyler Bey.

But Mav Ahanmisi made a right corner trey as Ginebra regained the lead, 86-85.

Bey tied the game at 86-all with a split from the line, but Ahanmisi answered with another trey.

Mark Barroca hit a layup to turn the game to a one-point affair anew, 89-88.

A pair of free throws by Tony Bishop gave Ginebra their last points and a three-point lead, 91-88, with about a minute remaining.

Bey was fouled on the drive and made his pair of free throws to help Magnolia inch closer, 91-92, setting the stage for the wild finish.

The Magnolia reinforcement finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the game.

Jalalon followed suit with 15 markers.

Bishop and Ahanmisi both had 21 points in the game.

Magnolia is now the sole undefeated team in the PBA with a 4-0 slate.

Ginebra dropped to 1-1.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

MANILA CLASICO

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Waiting for FIBA

Waiting for FIBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is still in Los Angeles waiting for FIBA’s decision on the duration of his...
Sports
fbtw
With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Everything has gone full circle for DLSU stars Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao after they helped lead the Green Archers to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
At least for a day, Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin will be a fan of the UE Red Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Red-hot La Salle beat reigning champion Ateneo, 72-69, as it beefed up its twice-to-beat hopes and dragged its old rival to...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters did just enough and quelled a furious rally by Rain or Shine to send the Elasto Painters to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64

Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena delivered a strong finish in the BNI Indonesian Masters, closing with a fiery seven-under 64 to tie for ninth...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera optimistic on chances in LPGT Match Play

Bisera optimistic on chances in LPGT Match Play

5 hours ago
Buoyed by her respectable showing in her first overseas foray, Florence Bisera bristles with confidence as she prepares for...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons kept potential playoff vs Blue Eagles out of mind during crucial UE clash, says Nash

Falcons kept potential playoff vs Blue Eagles out of mind during crucial UE clash, says Nash

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons weren’t about to be caught looking past the gritty UE Red Warriors as they are now poised...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods, Luisita renew Fil-Am rivalry

Southwoods, Luisita renew Fil-Am rivalry

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
The rivalry between Manila Southwoods and Luisita continues as they lead a big cast of 252 teams slugging it out in the 73rd...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavs

Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavs

8 hours ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with