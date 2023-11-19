^

Manila’s rich heritage gets share of spotlight in ASICS RnR run series

The ASICS Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners.

MANILA, Philippines -- The ASICS Rock "n" Roll Running Series on November 26 is set to showcase Manila’s iconic landmarks, including the Walled City of Intramuros and the National Museum, marking the second time that the capital city’s cultural and historical treasures will take center stage in not just a local spectacle but a globally recognized platform for running enthusiasts.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural RnR race in Southeast Asia and first in Asia in post-pandemic, the organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc. and the host city, headed by Mayor Honey Lacuna, are gearing up for an even grander and more explosive edition of the four-category event distinguishing itself from traditional marathon races.

With all 9,400 slots sold out weeks in advance, participants can anticipate a unique experience that combines running, endureance and entertainment. The event will feature music throughout the route, enhanced by themed water stations, culminating in a musical celebration at the finish line.

For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com.manila.

“We’re thrilled to have all of you back. We’re excited to present a fantastic and classic racecourse that promises to make your run truly unforgettable. The course will not only take participants through the heart of Philippine capital but also showcase breathtaking historic sites,” said Charlie Dungo, head of Department of Tourism Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM).

The world’s largest running series, backed by ASICS as title sponsor and aligned with the Department of Tourism’s “Love the Philippines” campaign, kicks off at the stroke of midnight on November 26 at the Quirino Grandstand for the 42k marathon run. The route will traverse key landmarks as Rizal Park, the National Museum complex, Intramuros, the Manila Cathedral, Manila City Hall, the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the Jones Bridge and Chinatown in Binondo.

The blue-ribbon event, coinciding with the host city’s 451st founding anniversary with AIA Vitality as presenting sponsor and supported by event partners Lungsod ng Maynila, DTCAM, Love the Philippines, National Parks Development Committee, Rizal Park, Intramuros Administration, MMDA, Lightwater, 2GO, Pagcor, Hype-Pro, Regent Foods Corp., The STAR, One Sports+. Cignal, Sportograf.com and Ilaw ATBP, will also provide participants with the opportunity to witness the famous Manila Bay sunset.

Not only does the event boasts of live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, it also holds international prestige with official certification and measurement from the World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

This recognition ensures that the four courses (5K, 10K, 21K and 42K) adhere to well-organized, safe and accurate standards, allowing participants to use their finishing times for potential qualification in major marathons worldwide, including Tokyo, Berlin, London, New York, Boston and Chicago.

