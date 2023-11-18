Pilipinas Super League: Davao Occidental, Cam Norte triumph

Defense plays a big role in Davao Occidental’s bounce back win in the PSL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Davao Occidental averted another endgame collapse but held steadier down the stretch to survive 1Munti, 85-78, and pick up its first victory in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup at the Ynares Arena in Pasig.

Jun Manzo and former Philippine Basketball Association guard Kurt Lojera, who finished with 16 points while Winston Ynot and Theo Flores combined for 21 markers as the Tigers atoned for their previous loss against Alpha Omega.

1Munti, which came out victorious in its opening game against NKT Sniper, was led by John Cantimbuhan, who ended up with a game-high 21 points.

The Tigers’ fast-pace game was instrumental as they had 22 points coming off from transition, 15 more than their rivals.

Earlier, Cam Norte outlasted NKT Sniper, 98-92, with Jasper Boac coming away a rebound short from posting a double-double performance.

Boac wound up with 16 points and nine rebounds, allowing the Warriors to bounce back from their previous loss to Manila.

The big man Boac hit 7-of-10 shots from the field.

Cam Norte’s superb bench production proved to be the deciding factor as the team from Central Luzon produced 67 points from players coming off the bench, 32 more than their rivals.