^

Sports

Pilipinas Super League: Davao Occidental, Cam Norte triumph

Philstar.com
November 18, 2023 | 4:34pm
Pilipinas Super League: Davao Occidental, Cam Norte triumph
Defense plays a big role in Davao Occidental’s bounce back win in the PSL.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Davao Occidental averted another endgame collapse but held steadier down the stretch to survive 1Munti, 85-78, and pick up its first victory in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup at the Ynares Arena in Pasig.

Jun Manzo and former Philippine Basketball Association guard Kurt Lojera, who finished with 16 points while Winston Ynot and Theo Flores combined for 21 markers as the Tigers atoned for their previous loss against Alpha Omega.

1Munti, which came out victorious in its opening game against NKT Sniper, was led by John Cantimbuhan, who ended up with a game-high 21 points.

The Tigers’ fast-pace game was instrumental as they had 22 points coming off from transition, 15 more than their rivals.

Earlier, Cam Norte outlasted NKT Sniper, 98-92, with Jasper Boac coming away a rebound short from posting a double-double performance.

Boac wound up with 16 points and nine rebounds, allowing the Warriors to bounce back from their previous loss to Manila.

The big man Boac hit 7-of-10 shots from the field.

Cam Norte’s superb bench production proved to be the deciding factor as the team from Central Luzon produced 67 points from players coming off the bench, 32 more than their rivals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PSL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots ground Batang Pier

Hotshots ground Batang Pier

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
In-form Magnolia transformed what’s expected as a tight battle for PBA Commissioner’s Cup leadership with fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Enoch Valdez took charge in the final half as Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame San Sebastian College’s...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

17 hours ago
Oklahoma City dealt shorthanded Golden State a fifth straight NBA defeat Thursday, the Warriors unable to contain the explosive...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

17 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stayed on track for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title after Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Holger...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales all out to upset Inoue

Tapales all out to upset Inoue

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapales is called the Nightmare and he hopes to be the worst dream ever for WBC/WBO...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

2 hours ago
A pair of young Fil-Am players from Las Vegas pulled off back-to-back three-set escapes, including a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

3 hours ago
Star rookie Victor Wembanyama put on a show, but his San Antonio Spurs slumped to a seventh straight defeat on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

4 hours ago
The Bacoor Strikers held the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics to five points in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 54-49,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso failed to sustain an eagle start and yielded a stroke to Nelly Korda in their head-to-head battle. She finished...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with