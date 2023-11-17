^

Hotshots dominate Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 17, 2023 | 6:39pm
Hotshots dominate Batang Pier
Tyler Bey (middle) finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal over the NorthPort Batang Pier.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots started hot and finished hotter as they dealt the NorthPort Batang Pier their first loss in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, 112-74, Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Hotshots jumped to an early double-digit lead as they carved NorthPort's defense early on.

They then took a 28-7 lead with 1:44 left in the quarter after an Ian Sangalang layup.

Magnolia continued to pounce on the Batang Pier as the former's lead grew to as much as 34 points at the end of the third quarter, 82-48, with a 3-pointer by Aris Dionisio.

The lead ballooned to as much as 38 as Magnolia manhandled NorthPort until the final buzzer.

Tyler Bey led the Hotshots with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal.

He was followed by guards Mark Barroca and Paul Lee, who combined for 33 points off the bench.

For the second straight game, Arvin Tolentino led NorthPort in scoring, scattering 22 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.

Import Venky Jois had 16 markers and eight boards.

Magnolia is now without a loss in three contests so far.

NorthPort, on the other hand, is at 2-1.

