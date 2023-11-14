Foxies finally nail elusive PVL win

The Farm Fresh Foxies claimed a breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League -- a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 win over Gerflor Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – Nxled vs Galeries Tower

4 p.m. – F2 vs Cignal

6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

And the Farm Fresh Foxies can attest to it after claiming a breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League – a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 win over Gerflor Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Sobra happy nanalo kami, nagbunga lahat sacrifices namin sa training,” said Farm Fresh setter Louie Romero, who shone the brightest in the franchise’s historic win with 13 excellent sets and two hits.

Farm Fresh debuted in the Invitational Conference last June but has dropped 12 straight games—five in its maiden conference where it wound up 11th and dead last and the rest on the current one.

The Foxies, on Tuesday, decided it was enough.

“Sobra tagal namin hinintay, overwhelming feeling for us,” said Farm Fresh libero Kiara Cruz, who took care of the floor defense with seven excellent digs and two receptions.

It was, in contrast, another heartbreaker for the Defenders as they absorbed their seventh loss in row.

It added more painful as the team allegedly has salary and training issues that are currently being investigated upon by the league.