^

Sports

Foxies finally nail elusive PVL win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 5:02pm
Foxies finally nail elusive PVL win
The Farm Fresh Foxies claimed a breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League -- a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 win over Gerflor Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – Nxled vs Galeries Tower
4 p.m. – F2 vs Cignal
6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – The first time is always the sweetest.

And the Farm Fresh Foxies can attest to it after claiming a breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League – a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 win over Gerflor Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Sobra happy nanalo kami, nagbunga lahat sacrifices namin sa training,” said Farm Fresh setter Louie Romero, who shone the brightest in the franchise’s historic win with 13 excellent sets and two hits.

Farm Fresh debuted in the Invitational Conference last June but has dropped 12 straight games—five in its maiden conference where it wound up 11th and dead last and the rest on the current one.

The Foxies, on Tuesday, decided it was enough.

“Sobra tagal namin hinintay, overwhelming feeling for us,” said Farm Fresh libero Kiara Cruz, who took care of the floor defense with seven excellent digs and two receptions.

It was, in contrast, another heartbreaker for the Defenders as they absorbed their seventh loss in row.

It added more painful as the team allegedly has salary and training issues that are currently being investigated upon by the league.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

1 day ago
After a shaky start to the season, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA is finally living up to its dark horse tag after...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino hot in Ynares

Tolentino hot in Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
On the first anniversary of his first 30-point game in the PBA in the same venue, Arvin Tolentino exploded for a new career...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ

Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ

1 hour ago
Hustle Squad beat Mordeno Basketball Academy in overtime, 96-88, to rule the 12-under division of the Throwdown Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

1 hour ago
The Paco Citizen Academy Foundation swept four individual events while dominating three out of four team competitions to claim...
Sports
fbtw
Asia Represent: Myanmar&rsquo;s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

Asia Represent: Myanmar’s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In a sport dominated by Americans, Brazilians, Russians, Britons and Mexicans, Asia found some representation this past UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan took an unconventional approach that led to not only reclaiming her full playing status on the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with