^

Sports

Manila escapes Cam Norte for early PSL President’s Cup lead

Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 4:56pm
Manila escapes Cam Norte for early PSL Presidentâ��s Cup lead

MANILA, Philippines – Manila survived Cam Norte, 80-77, to pick up its second straight win in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Monday night at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Stars survived a grueling, highly-physical encounter which saw two players getting ejected from the game and a series of flagrant and technical fouls issued on both squads.

Forward Kyle Neypes of Manila and guard Denzel Wong of Cam Norte got into the piece of the heated action as they both traded blows. Both players were ejected from the game with 24 seconds left before going to the final quarter and the Stars protecting a 54-49 lead.

But the untoward incident was replaced by the tense moments leading to the final seconds of the game when a three-point shot by Jefferson Arceo shoved the Warriors within striking distance, 77-78, with still 28 seconds in the game.

Marcy Arellano, however drew a foul in the last three seconds and calmly sank both free throws and the Stars preserved their second win in less than a week.

Earlier, 1Munti clobbered NKT Snipers, 79-72.

Four players ended up in double figures for 1Munti led by Michael Macion, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Russell Koga played a solid, all-around game and wound up with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals while  Mark Sarangay and Ford Ruaya each tallied 10 apiece in a display of balance production for 1Munti.

Koga admitted that familiarity played a big role in their win.

“About half of the team are also playing in the MPBL, so there’s no problem for us when it comes to familiarity,” said Koga.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

1 day ago
After a shaky start to the season, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA is finally living up to its dark horse tag after...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino hot in Ynares

Tolentino hot in Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
On the first anniversary of his first 30-point game in the PBA in the same venue, Arvin Tolentino exploded for a new career...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ

Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ

1 hour ago
Hustle Squad beat Mordeno Basketball Academy in overtime, 96-88, to rule the 12-under division of the Throwdown Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

1 hour ago
The Paco Citizen Academy Foundation swept four individual events while dominating three out of four team competitions to claim...
Sports
fbtw
Asia Represent: Myanmar&rsquo;s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

Asia Represent: Myanmar’s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In a sport dominated by Americans, Brazilians, Russians, Britons and Mexicans, Asia found some representation this past UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan took an unconventional approach that led to not only reclaiming her full playing status on the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with