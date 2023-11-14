Gerflor players receive partial pay

MANILA, Philippines – The Gerflor Defenders got some breathing room on Tuesday as head coach Sammy Acaylar confirmed that management has already given partial pay for the players’ salary after allegations spread on social media on the team’s finances.

Acaylar, who first spoke about the issue last week during Gerflor’s game against the F2 Cargo Movers, said that team management went to the Defenders’ practice over the weekend to make amends with the squad.

Though the coaches have yet to receive their own pay, the tactician was relieved to at least see his players reap the benefits of their work.

“Actually, last Saturday, we had practice and there were management na dumating and inexplain nila sa amin. They promised us that they will give [a] partial salary [to] the players,” Acaylar told the media.

“Nothing [pa for] coaches ha, only the players.”

Acaylar was the voice of reason for his team as the Defenders pressed on even as the outside noise continued to spiral across the league.

“Sabi ko sa mga bata na pagbigyan sila, bigyan ng another chance so bahala sila gumawa ng paraan na makasahod ang mga players namin,” he said.

As they offer management a second chance, Acaylar can only hope they deliver.

Still, Acaylar wants to keep a competitive edge until the end of this conference. No matter what results they get, the tactician simply wants to see his players play to the best of their abilities.

“I always told my players na kalimutan lahat ng yan, and kasi syempre, as a coach, as a player sila, sakanila din naman ang bagsak pag pangit ang performance namin,” he said.

“Ako naman, alam ko naman kung hanggang saan yung kanilang skills so, basta ibigay nila ang best nila, wala silang maririnig na salita coming from me.”

Gerflor will continue its uphill battle in the PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference when it faces Akari in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, November 18.