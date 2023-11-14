^

Sports

Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ

Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 4:39pm
Hustle Squad trounces Mordeno in OT to reign as Throwdown champ
Members of Hustle Squad hoist their championship trophy.

MANILA, Philippines – Hustle Squad beat Mordeno Basketball Academy in overtime, 96-88, to rule the 12-under division of the Throwdown Basketball League recently at the Hampton Court in Hillsborough Village in Alabang.

John Andrew Mendoza made an impact while Rajko Manicad delivered some crucial baskets in regulation to lead Hustle Squad to its first Throwdown title.

Mendoza, a 12-year-old from Bacoor City Elementary School, knocked down a triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals while Manicad, a Grade 6 student at De La Salle University Integrated School, added 16 markers, 10 rebounds and three steals to overpower Mordeno.

Mendoza and Manicad emerged as co-Most Valuable Players of the finals, while the former took home the season MVP honors of this event that is considered as one of the most competitive age-group cage tourneys in Metro Manila.

Also posting impressive numbers were Frince Espadon, Clancy Giann Rojas and Adrielle Sayoc to underscore the dominance of Hustle Squad.

The 5-foot-9 Espadon delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds while Rojas chipped in 10 points and Sayoc added defensive muscles down the stretch.

Rojas and Sayoc made it to the Mythical Team together with MJ Umerez of Mordeno, Knox Rocha of MLO Basketball, and Zion Miguel de Roxas of Vizier Ballers.

Hustle Squad coach Ace Abuyen said their victory is a product of hard work and dedication of the players and cooperation of their players.

“The boys really wanted to win, so this title is really sweet,” said Abuyen following their dramatic victory over the powerhouse Mordeno side that was bannered by La Salle Green Hills standout Linus Labayani.

“But more than anything, our goal is not just to improve the basketball skills of these boys, but also to develop their attitude while instilling the values of sportsmanship, friendship, unity and respect. I think we were successful with that — and it’s worth more than winning a title.”

After Throwdown, Hustle Squad will be gearing up for the Dominance Premier Basketball League starting this Saturday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

The ex-EAC General is now in the US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
As a basketball point guard, Charles Jordan “CJ” Cadua, knows a lot about surveying his options.
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

NCAA Player of the Week Nitura helps Altas stay afloat

1 day ago
After a shaky start to the season, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA is finally living up to its dark horse tag after...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

Eagles boost Final 4 aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo returned the favor on Adamson, 62-58, and took sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the homestretch...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino hot in Ynares

Tolentino hot in Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
On the first anniversary of his first 30-point game in the PBA in the same venue, Arvin Tolentino exploded for a new career...
Sports
fbtw
Omega hands Altas a thriller

Omega hands Altas a thriller

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Omega nailed perhaps the biggest shot of his life by banging in the game-winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gerflor players receive partial pay

Gerflor players receive partial pay

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Gerflor Defenders got some breathing room on Tuesday as head coach Sammy Acaylar confirmed that management has already...
Sports
fbtw
Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

Paco Citizen Academy Foundation rules FCAAF table tennis tilt

1 hour ago
The Paco Citizen Academy Foundation swept four individual events while dominating three out of four team competitions to claim...
Sports
fbtw
Asia Represent: Myanmar&rsquo;s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

Asia Represent: Myanmar’s Joshua Van wins; Fil-Am Punahele Soriano returns to UFC action

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In a sport dominated by Americans, Brazilians, Russians, Britons and Mexicans, Asia found some representation this past UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan took an unconventional approach that led to not only reclaiming her full playing status on the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with