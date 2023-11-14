Pagdanganan triumphs over adversity

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club on November 10, 2023 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Funny, but in the face of a challenging season and the struggle to regain her LPGA Tour card, Bianca Pagdanganan took an unconventional approach that led to not only reclaiming her full playing status on the world’s premier ladies circuit, but also nailing a spot in this week’s rich CME Globe Tour Championship.

Amid crushing missed cut stints and shattered hopes, Pagdanganan ventured beyond the greens when most golfers would intensify their focus on the sport when faced with such challenges and adversities.

“I tried to do basically everything. I started baking this year, I love chocolate chip cookies and I’m very picky, so, yes, baking,” said Pagdanganan after a late-season comeback that saw her tie for third in NW Arkansas Championship last September and finish joint second in the Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of America last month, efforts that fueled her remarkable rise in the CME Globe ranking.

The ICTSI-backed ace capped her remarkable late rise by posting a tied for 19th finish in last weekend’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge, ending up No. 55 in the overall CME Globe derby where the Top 60 head to the $7 million CME Globe Tour Championship featuring the cream of the world’s women crop.

After losing her card, Pagdanganan faced disappointment shuttling between the Epson Tour and LPGA events, experiencing a stretch of four straight missed cuts. The frustration peaked in Hawaii where she missed the mark by a single stroke.

But rather than succumbing to despair, she decided to diversify her interests.

“I just tried to find other things to do, enjoy my life outside of golf. I just tried to not let it consume me,” said Pagdanganan. “I tried to find other things that made me happy outside the (golf) course and hopefully that was able to bring some balance back into my game.”

“I don’t know, I’ve been working so hard. My ball striking was working so well. I’ve been putting so much time into everything else like my short game and I’ve seen such a huge improvement,” she added.

Her pursuits off the course ranged from reading NBA star Gianni Antetokounmpo’s book for inspiration to taking up crocheting, a hobby she playfully admits gives her “discomfort.”

“It’s really nice to read about a great athlete and learning from their work ethic and what it takes to be the best in what you do,” she said.

“I’m slightly embarrassed, a little bit shy, but I got into crocheting. I got those packs where they teach you step-by-step how to make stuff,” said Pagdanganan. “The last couple of weeks while everyone was in Asia (for the two-leg LPGA swing), I made a narwhal and a dinosaur.”

“I guess, finishing the narwhal (a medium-sized toothed whale with a large tusk from a protruding canine tooth)…kidding,” she said when asked what’s been the proudest moment for herself in the year about to end.

Reflecting on her journey, Pagdanganan expressed pride in her ability to overcome doubts and navigate through tough times.

“I want to say that, I guess, it’s the — one of the proudest moments I’ve had this year was — I believed in myself. I’m not going to lie. Earlier this year, I had so many doubts. Life I said. It’s when you’re in that dark — I wouldn’t say dark — but in a really tough time, it feels like it’s never going to end,” she said.

Pagdanganan added: “You can’t seem to get yourself out of it. The fact that I was able to do that and I kept working hard and just doing everything I could to try to get my game back, it takes a lot to be able to do that, so I’m very proud of that.”

As she looks back on a year filled with doubts, uncertainties and personal growth, the big-hitting Filipina ace’s story becomes more than just a golfing comeback but a compelling testament to resilience, self-belief and the power to pursue happiness beyond the confines of the golf course.