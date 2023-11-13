Tri SND Barracuda asserts supremacy Asia TriClub race

Members and supporters of Team Tri SND Barracuda celebrate after winning the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

PUERTO PRINCESA – Tri SND Barracuda showcased remarkable teamwork as it dominated the opposition and secured the prestigious Asia TriClub and Relay Championship crown in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa here Sunday.

In a test of endurance and strategy over a challenging course, Tri SND Barracuda’s tactical brilliance shone through, foiling local and foreign bidders and propelling the team to victory in the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, which served as first-time host to the Asia TriClub Championship Series.

Tri SND Barracuda drew strength from men’s overall individual winner Satar Salem, last year’s IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa champion John Alcala, Kenneth Bonda, Jailani Lamama and Mohammad Maruhom, whose cumulative times in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run race netted the country’s top triathlon squad a whopping P500,000 purse put up by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The best five likewise received an additional P50,000 prize.

Under the IRONMAN 70.3 points system for the Asia TriClub series, the fastest athlete to finish in a category receives 3,500 points with every minute behind the first finisher diminishing their points by 18-per-minute.

With 28 individual participants and six relay teams, Tri SND Barracuda posted three first place feats, three second place efforts and another three third place finishes. All six Tri SND Barracuda relay teams also turned in podium finishes with on ending up fourth.

Tri SND Barracuda thus finished way ahead of Gas Coaching, which fielded in 16 individual entries and one relay team, with total cumulative points of 103,523 against the latter’s 22,280.

Tri SND Barracuda actually swept the top honors in the second edition of the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa as Salem nipped Chinese Junyu Cao by mere 48 seconds with a total clocking of 04:22:25 for the men’s individual crown and Leyann Ramo dominated the women’s side in 05:02:56.

Each took home P60,000 following another successful staging of the premier endurance race organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Other winners of P10,000 were Sky Gaco (fastest swim time — (26:28), Marc Lago (fastest bike time — 2:10:44) and Rogen Aguirre (fastest run time — 1:15:13).

Isabela Tri Club, meanwhile, topped the relay mixed over Tri SND Barracuda and Go for Gold, while Go for Gold B ruled the relay men’s over Tri SND Barracuda and Isabela Tri, while Isabela Tri Club Girls bested Tri SND Barracuda 3 and Wednesday Tri for the relay women’s crown in the event which served as the 10th leg of the IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series. The relay winners also got P10,000 each.

The race also staked 40 age group qualifying slots plus addition 15 berths for women to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70,3 World Championship in December in Taupo, New Zealand.

The host city witnessed not only the triumph of Tri SND Barracuda in the Asia TriClub Championship but also the individual excellence of Salem and Ramo in a race that will be etched in the annals of IRONMAN history. The Asia TriClub Championship proved to be a test of skill, determination and camaraderie and the triathletes rose to the occasion, leaving an indelible mark on the breathtaking landscapes of Puerto Princesa.