Hotshots dump Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 9:14pm
Hotshots dump Fuel Masters
Tyler Bey had 32 points and 16 rebounds for Magnolia.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots caught fire in the second half and drubbed the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 107-92, Sunday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo to remain unblemished in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup.

With the game at a deadlock, 51-all, heading into the second half, Magnolia outscored Phoenix, 17-6, to take a 68-57 lead with 6:30 remaining in the game.

An and-one play by Johnathan Williams broke the run.

While the Fuel Masters inched closer, 66-71, with a 3-pointer by JJay Alejandro, Mark Barroca and the Hotshots jumped to a 9-2 run to take an 80-68 cushion once again.

With the newfound momentum boost, the Hotshots continued their stellar play to the final quarter, as they erected a 97-75 lead with 7:11 remaining after a fade away jumper by Barroca.

The nearest Phoenix got to was 15, 105-90, following a layup by Chris Lalata with 1:09 left.

However, it was too late as Joseph Eriobu answered with another layup on the other end.

Tyler Bey carried the load for the Hotshots with 32 points and 16 rebounds.

The 5-foot-9 Jio Jalalon followed with 20 points and eight rebounds, the second-most boards among Magnolia's players.

Barroca, who took over in the fourth quarter, finished with 15 points and eight assists.

Williams led Phoenix with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Alejandro followed suit with 15 markers.

Magnolia is still yet to drop a game in two contests so far in the Commissioner's Cup.

On the other hand, Phoenix is now holding a 1-1 slate.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
