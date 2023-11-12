^

Pacquiao wants Marcial pro fight in Manila before Paris Olympics

Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 7:42pm
Pacquiao wants Marcial pro fight in Manila before Paris Olympics
From left: International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao and Eumir Marcial

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is aiming to set up a pro fight for Asian Games silver medalist Eumir Marcial in Manila before the latter competes in next year’s Paris Olympics.

According to Sean Gibbons, chief of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions which handles Marcial, Pacquiao wants to see his boxer take on of one of two planned pro bouts in the Philippines prior to gunning for the gold medal in the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to August 11 next year.

Pacquiao and Marcial met at the Forbes Park in Makati City last Friday, with the former congratulating the latter for his silver medal finish in the recent Asiad in Hangzhou, China.

“The Asiad silver medalist abd Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist just met with Viva Manny Pacquiao. He presented him the silver medal, and the big news was the senator wants to do a fight here in Manila, maybe in February to be sponsored by the Manny Pacquiao promotions,” Gibbons, also an international matchmaker, said. 

Gibbons said the 28-year-old boxer from Zamboanga City also got some precious pieces of advice from the former eight-division world champion.

“He [Marcial] was congratulated by the senator personally after bagging a silver medal in the Asian Games and making it to the Olympics for the second time. The living legend Pacquiao was so excited to see him, and he also gave Eumir some boxing tips,” added Gibbons.

For his part, Marcial, who sports a record of 4-0 (with 2 knockouts) as a pro, expressed delight at the prospect of fighting in front of his countrymen.

“It definitely excites me to hear it from Senator himself that he wanted to arrange a fight here for me under his promotions,” said Marcial, who last fought locally during the 30th Southeast Asian Games that the Philippines hosted in 2019, where he won the gold as a middleweight.

“There are many Filipinos who like to see me fight here. I’m begging for the support of my fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Marcial, who will resume training in the United States, is expected to headline the boxing card being planned by Gibbons in Manila at a venue still to be determined.

“My training stays in the United States for sure, because that’s only the ideal place to train not only for my pro bouts but also for my Olympic campaign,” said Marcial. “I will just return to Manila two weeks before the fight if it’s officially announced.”










