Quiambao posts another triple-double as Archers push Red Warriors to brink of ouster

Kevin Quiambao had another triple-double for La Salle.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao had another triple-double for La Salle as the Green Archers pushed the UE Red Warriors to the brink of elimination, 86-76, in the 86th UAAP men's basketball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Quiambao had a monster statline of 17 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists as he and teammate Mark Nonoy took over in the fourth quarter to power La Salle to its sixth straight victory.

With the game going down the wire in the final frame, 64-63, La Salle erupted for 13 straight points to take a 14-point lead, 77-63, with 4:47 remaining.

Nonoy, who finished with 25 points in the game, made three 3-pointers in that stretch.

While the Archers looked poised to just breeze through the game, Rey Remogat erupted with seven straight points off of two 3-pointers -- the first of which was an and-one play -- to cut the lead to just seven, 77-70 with 3:49 left.

However, Quiambao responded with a triple to give La Salle a 10-point cushion, 80-70, with about three minutes on the clock.

After a deuce by the Warriors, Quiambao hit the a dagger step-back trey for an 83-71 La Salle cushion with 31 seconds left.

Nonoy led the Green Archers with the best game of his collegiate career in a green uniform.

He shot nine-of-15 from the field, making seven 3-pointers.

UE's Remogat finished with 22 points, 10 assists and six rebounds but had eight turnovers.

Precious Momowei registered a double-double of 21 points and 11 boards for UE.

La Salle (9-3) is still hot on the heels on league leaders NU and UP, both of which sport 10-2 records, for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage.

UE, on the other hand, dropped to 4-8. Sunday's loss dimmed its chances of making the Final Four with two elimination games left.