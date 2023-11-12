^

Sports

Hernandez hits game-winner as Cardinals escape Lions

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 6:27pm
Hernandez hits game-winner as Cardinals escape Lions
Paolo Hernandez (middle) made the game-winner for the Mapua Cardinals.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game-winner marked Sunday's NCAA Season 99 men's basketball action.

Paolo Hernandez hit a clutch 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds remaining to tow the Mapua Cardinals over the San Beda Red Lions, 71-69, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

This completed the 13-point comeback of Mapua in the final quarter.

Jacob Cortez nailed a trey with 8:37 left to give San Beda a 67-54 lead.

Since then, the Cardinals uncorked a 14-0 run capped by a Warren Bonifacio jumper with 4:02 left as Mapua took the upper hand, 68-67.

Jomel Puno scored on layup with 1:09 on the clock to give the lead back to San Beda, setting the stage for Hernandez's trey in the next possession.

Yukien Andrada then badly missed a corner 3-pointer that hit the side of the board.

It was Hernandez's lone field goal, having shot 0-for-4 prior to the crucial trey.

The game-winner came a few hours after Mark Omega of Perpetual Help also sank a 3-pointer to defeat Lyceum.

Clint Escamis led the Cardinals with 21 points and four rebounds.

Cortez powered the Lions with 24 points.

Mapua is now sitting on top of the league with a 12-3 win-loss record.

San Beda, dropped to the fifth spot in the tourney with an 8-6 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAPUA CARDINALS

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Pacesetting University of the Philippines booted Far Eastern U out of Final Four contention with an 81-64 win in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Mark Omega hit a booming triple to tow the Perpetual Help Altas to an 81-80 stunner over the Lyceum Pirates, in their NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers' Oubre in hospital after being hit by car

Sixers' Oubre in hospital after being hit by car

4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday after he was struck by a car on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena posted a second straight 67 to barely gain in the rankings at joint 27th, while Angelo Que rebounded from a...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body eyes Palarong Pambansa inclusion

Philippine esports body eyes Palarong Pambansa inclusion

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
With the conclusion of its 2023 campaign, the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) is now focused on their plans for next...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with