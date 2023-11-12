Hernandez hits game-winner as Cardinals escape Lions

Paolo Hernandez (middle) made the game-winner for the Mapua Cardinals.

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game-winner marked Sunday's NCAA Season 99 men's basketball action.

Paolo Hernandez hit a clutch 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds remaining to tow the Mapua Cardinals over the San Beda Red Lions, 71-69, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

This completed the 13-point comeback of Mapua in the final quarter.

Jacob Cortez nailed a trey with 8:37 left to give San Beda a 67-54 lead.

Since then, the Cardinals uncorked a 14-0 run capped by a Warren Bonifacio jumper with 4:02 left as Mapua took the upper hand, 68-67.

Jomel Puno scored on layup with 1:09 on the clock to give the lead back to San Beda, setting the stage for Hernandez's trey in the next possession.

Yukien Andrada then badly missed a corner 3-pointer that hit the side of the board.

It was Hernandez's lone field goal, having shot 0-for-4 prior to the crucial trey.

The game-winner came a few hours after Mark Omega of Perpetual Help also sank a 3-pointer to defeat Lyceum.

Clint Escamis led the Cardinals with 21 points and four rebounds.

Cortez powered the Lions with 24 points.

Mapua is now sitting on top of the league with a 12-3 win-loss record.

San Beda, dropped to the fifth spot in the tourney with an 8-6 slate.