Tabuena ends up joint 21st; Campbell snares crown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 6:22pm
Tabuena ends up joint 21st; Campbell snares crown
Miguel Tabuena
MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena charged home with three birdies in the last six holes to post a third straight 67 as he salvaged a tied for 21st finish in the Hong Kong Open. Kiwi Ben Campbell ended up winning one of the most hotly disputed editions of the fabled event at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling Sunday.

Tabuena headed for a mediocre finish as he tried to find his touch on the greens but completed a two-putt birdie on the par-5 No. 13 and one-putted Nos. 16 and 17 to save a 34-33 on a 31-putt showing.

The No. 2 in the Asian Tour Order of Merit wound up with a 269, including a first round 69, for a share of 21st with three others, way off his target of a Top 10 finish in an attempt to boost his ranking in the International Series OOM for a possible crack at Round 2 of the LIV Golf Promotions event.

The new and inclusive tournament will be held in Abu Dhabi next month.
Currently at No. 19, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena is expected to play in Round I among the top 25 available players from the IS OOM with the Top 8 to compete in Round 2.

Angelo Que, meanwhile, finished with an even-par 70 after a third round 68 and dropped to joint 59th at 275 while Lloyd Go also matched par 70 and wound up tied at 72nd with a 279 total.

Campbell, on the other hand, birdied the last two holes to close out with a 66 and an 18-under 261 as he nipped Aussie Cameron Smith by one after the latter scrambled for a closing par for a 68 and a 262.

Thai Phachara Khongwatmai birdied the 17th to force a three-way tie for the lead with Campbell and Smith but bogeyed the last hole on a three-putt mishap, ending up with a 69 and dropping to joint third at 263 with Canadian Richard Lee, who rallied with a 64.

In Japan, Filipina-American Justin delos Santos holed out with a birdie to rescue an even-par 70 and finished joint sixth in the Sumitomo Mitsui Pacific Masters ruled by Shugo Imahira at the Pacific Club Gotemba Course in Shizuoka Prefecture, also Sunday.

Delos Santos totaled 275 in four days, seven strokes behind Imahira, whose similar 70 proved enough to net him the crown at 268. He won by one over compatriot Yasuki Yoshida, who pooled a 269 after a 69.

Juvic Pagunsan, meanwhile, limped with a 76 after a 70 and fell to 64th at 291.

