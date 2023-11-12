Batang Pier repulse Elasto Painters

(UPDATED: 6:34 p.m.)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier won their second straight game in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup after fending off the gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 113-103, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

NorthPort led by as much as 19 points, 80-61, at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Arvin Tolentino.

Rain or Shine then scored seven straight points capped by a triple by Mac Belo to inch closer, 68-80, about three minutes after.

While Tolentino answered with another trey, the Painters scored five straight to cut the lead to just 10, 73-83, heading into the final frame.

Rain or Shine trimmed the gap to single digits, 94-103, at the 4:27 mark of the fourth period following an and-one play by Santi Santillan.

They continued to claw back and cut the deficit to just four, 99-103, with a layup by Andrei Caracut.

NorthPort, however, brought down the hammer with six straight points punctuated by a Cade Flores layup to take a 109-99 lead.

Rain or Shine scored four straight once again, but a Tolentino layup shut the door on a Elasto Painters comeback.

Tolentino led NorthPort with a career-high 35 points off the bench.

He was followed by import Venky Jois, who secured another monster outing of 30 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists.

DaJuan Summers finished with 32 point, nine rebounds and five blocks, but he had eight turnovers.

NorthPort won its second straight game in the young PBA season. Rain or Shine dropped to 0-2.