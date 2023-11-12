Philippine Xiangqi team seeks top finish in world tilt

PXF chief Wilson Zhou and PCAAF president Natalie Sia (right) hold the Philippine flag as a tribute to the Philippine Xiangqi Team that will compete in the World Championship in Houston, Texas from December 19-25. Among those who graced the send-off were officials of the two associations led by founding chairman Chan Cuan (fifth from the right).

MANILA, Philippines -- It is a Chinese game wherein Filipinos can also excel.

Chan Cuan himself, founder of the Filipino Amateur Athletic Federation (FCAAF), is confident that Filipinos have great potential to bring home glory in Xiangqi – a traditional Chinese chess already being played by Filipinos for a long time.

"Just like wushu, back then it wasn't very well known but now, we have world champions. The same goes for Xiangqi. In the future we will have a Filipino world champion," said Cuan, who is also honorary chairman of the Philippine Wushu Federation, during the special edition of the 'Pandesal Forum' held this Saturday.

The forum also served as the send-off for the Philippine Team that will compete in the 18th World Xiangqi Championship in Houston, Texas from December 19-25.

Led by Philippine Xiangqi Federation president Wilson Zhou and International Grandmaster Engr. Asi Ching, the Philippine delegation will participate in the sport's biggest tournament, which is expected to draw more than 30 countries led by China and Vietnam.

Due to this, the FCAAF, under the leadership of the newly elected President Natalie Sia, promotes programs and partnerships with other organizations to increase awareness for the sport.

According to Sia, Xiangqi is among 18 sports under the administration of FCAAF, and activities are in full swing to make it more known not only to the Filipino-Chinese community but also to the whole country. The game is very similar to western chess, which is currently a sport recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

"The FCAAF program is in full swing to help the Xiangqi Federation in their goal of introducing sports to more Filipinos. So even in their participation in the international competition, we are ready to guide and help," said Sia at the forum held at the Philippine Cultural College in Manila.

"Xiangqi is part of the Chinese tradition and for many years it has been played in the Philippines and around the world. Now, we have an opportunity to raise awareness for the game,” added Sia.

With the guidance of PCC Principal Dr. Polly Sy, the school established a training center for those who want to learn and practice Xiangqi. The training center is open to all who wish to learn the game.

Other officials who also graced the program were PCAAF Chairman of the Table Tennis Committee and TATAND Honorary President Charlie Lim, TATAND Honorary President Wilson Tan and Joey Sy, and reigning World Table Tennis champion Keith Rhynn Cruz, who were given cash incentives by Cuan and Sia.