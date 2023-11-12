^

Sports

'Blow-By-Blow': Trinidad makes short work of Guinahon to defend PBF light-fly belt

Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 3:12pm
'Blow-By-Blow': Trinidad makes short work of Guinahon to defend PBF light-fly belt
Jhazeen Trinidad overpowers Eldin Guinahon.
MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines -- Jhazeen Trinidad needed less than a round to retain his Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown late Saturday night during the Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow boxing card at the Bernardo Sports Complex in Kamuning, Quezon City.

Fighting as though a taxi was waiting for him outside the venue, Trinidad went to work immediately and rained hard blows on the stunned Eldin Guinahon, whose bid was cut short when the referee stepped in sensing the Cagayan de Oro City native had taken a lot of heavy blows.

In the chief supporting fight, Noli James Maquilan was awarded a fourth-round stoppage win over former amateur standout Dannel Maamo in their battle for the vacant PBF super-flyweight diadem.

Maquilan dropped Maamo in the first round with a thunderous right, but Maamo got up and even went on to stand toe-to-toe with Maquilan until a freak accident happened in the fourth.

As both fighters got entangled, they went down and it was Maamo who got the raw end of the deal, hurting his left arm when it hit the floor.

“It was another night of terrific fistic action,” Pacquiao said, as the San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen-backed weekly boxing show broadcast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal ONE Sports turned a year older after its resurrection in General Santos City last year by the eight-division legend.

Pacquiao himself was a product of Blow-By-Blow when it was still being aired during the 1990s and he has vowed to continue staging shows across the country as part of his commitment to help Philippine boxing.

vuukle comment

BOXING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Pacesetting University of the Philippines booted Far Eastern U out of Final Four contention with an 81-64 win in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan bolstered her drive for a coveted CME Globe Tour Championship slot as she improved to joint 24th with a...
Sports
fbtw
US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

4 hours ago
US women's football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge

Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
If you were to ask TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did not have malice on the play that...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1

Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1

5 hours ago
A clinical Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away at high-flying Reims on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with