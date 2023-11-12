'Blow-By-Blow': Trinidad makes short work of Guinahon to defend PBF light-fly belt

MANILA, Philippines -- Jhazeen Trinidad needed less than a round to retain his Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown late Saturday night during the Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow boxing card at the Bernardo Sports Complex in Kamuning, Quezon City.

Fighting as though a taxi was waiting for him outside the venue, Trinidad went to work immediately and rained hard blows on the stunned Eldin Guinahon, whose bid was cut short when the referee stepped in sensing the Cagayan de Oro City native had taken a lot of heavy blows.

In the chief supporting fight, Noli James Maquilan was awarded a fourth-round stoppage win over former amateur standout Dannel Maamo in their battle for the vacant PBF super-flyweight diadem.

Maquilan dropped Maamo in the first round with a thunderous right, but Maamo got up and even went on to stand toe-to-toe with Maquilan until a freak accident happened in the fourth.

As both fighters got entangled, they went down and it was Maamo who got the raw end of the deal, hurting his left arm when it hit the floor.

“It was another night of terrific fistic action,” Pacquiao said, as the San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen-backed weekly boxing show broadcast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal ONE Sports turned a year older after its resurrection in General Santos City last year by the eight-division legend.

Pacquiao himself was a product of Blow-By-Blow when it was still being aired during the 1990s and he has vowed to continue staging shows across the country as part of his commitment to help Philippine boxing.