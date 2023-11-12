Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

Mark Omega (23) hit the game-winning three pointer for the Altas

MANILA, Philippines -- Mark Omega hit a booming triple to tow the Perpetual Help Altas to an 81-80 stunner over the Lyceum Pirates, in their NCAA Season 99 clash Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Pirates were leading by just two points, 80-78, when Enoch Valdez was fouled with 26 seconds remaining. But he missed both free throws.

On the other end, Jelo Razon settled on the left side of the court.

With time winding down, Razon received a screen from Omega, and he drove right.

When he pulled the defender, he found Omega, who popped and hoisted the left-wing 3-pointer that dropped with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Pirates were unable to make a final play as time expired, and the Altas escaped with the victory.

Lyceum led by double digits in the third quarter as they took a 57-45 cushion with 6:30 remaining following an and-one play by John Barba.

At the end of the quarter, though, the Altas cut the deficit to just one, 66-65, after a layup by Marcus Nitura.

The two teams then traded baskets in the final frame.

In the final stretch of the game, Art Roque hit a layup as Perpetual trailed by just two, 76-78, with 3:07 remaining.

Valdez answered with a layup for the Pirates' last points in the game.

Razon hit a jumper on the other end with 1:36 following a miss by Roque to set the stage for the cardiac finish.

Marcus Nitura led the Altas with 18 points.

Christian Pagaran and Roque had 14 apiece for Perpetual.

Valdez finished with 16 points for Lyceum. Prior to his missed pair of free throws, he was shooting 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

The Final Four is still within reach for the Altas, who tote an 8-7 record.

Lyceum, meanwhile, dropped to the second spot with an 11-4 slate.