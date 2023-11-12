^

Sports

Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 2:45pm
Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates
Mark Omega (23) hit the game-winning three pointer for the Altas
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- Mark Omega hit a booming triple to tow the Perpetual Help Altas to an 81-80 stunner over the Lyceum Pirates, in their NCAA Season 99 clash Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Pirates were leading by just two points, 80-78, when Enoch Valdez was fouled with 26 seconds remaining. But he missed both free throws.

On the other end, Jelo Razon settled on the left side of the court.

With time winding down, Razon received a screen from Omega, and he drove right.

When he pulled the defender, he found Omega, who popped and hoisted the left-wing 3-pointer that dropped with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Pirates were unable to make a final play as time expired, and the Altas escaped with the victory.

Lyceum led by double digits in the third quarter as they took a 57-45 cushion with 6:30 remaining following an and-one play by John Barba.

At the end of the quarter, though, the Altas cut the deficit to just one, 66-65, after a layup by Marcus Nitura.

The two teams then traded baskets in the final frame.

In the final stretch of the game, Art Roque hit a layup as Perpetual trailed by just two, 76-78, with 3:07 remaining.

Valdez answered with a layup for the Pirates' last points in the game.

Razon hit a jumper on the other end with 1:36 following a miss by Roque to set the stage for the cardiac finish.

Marcus Nitura led the Altas with 18 points.

Christian Pagaran and Roque had 14 apiece for Perpetual.

Valdez finished with 16 points for Lyceum. Prior to his missed pair of free throws, he was shooting 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

The Final Four is still within reach for the Altas, who tote an 8-7 record.

Lyceum, meanwhile, dropped to the second spot with an 11-4 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LYCEUM PIRATES

NCAA

PERPETUAL ALTAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Pacesetting University of the Philippines booted Far Eastern U out of Final Four contention with an 81-64 win in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan bolstered her drive for a coveted CME Globe Tour Championship slot as she improved to joint 24th with a...
Sports
fbtw
US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

4 hours ago
US women's football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1

Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1

5 hours ago
A clinical Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 away at high-flying Reims on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail

Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail

6 hours ago
Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each as Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 5-1 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
FEU nails 3rd place in SSL

FEU nails 3rd place in SSL

15 hours ago
Far Eastern U completed a sweep of Adamson with another feisty 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7 win in Game 2 to bag the bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with