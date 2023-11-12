^

Sports

Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 1:35pm
Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace
Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena posted a second straight 67 to barely gain in the rankings at joint 27th, while Angelo Que rebounded from a 71 with a 68 in the third round of the Hong Kong Open now jointly held by Thai Phachara Khongwatmai and the comebacking Cameron Smith of Australia at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling Saturday.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena shot five birdies to negate a two-bogey miscue but his 202 total still left him too far behind as first day co-leader Smith struck back with a 65 to tie Khongwatmai, who carded a 66, at 194 heading to the final 18 holes of the $2 million third-to-last tournament of this year’s Asian Tour.

But the leading duo stood just a stroke ahead of Kiwi Ben Campbell, who also fired a 65 for a 195, while Taiwanese Lee Chieh-po turned in a 66 for a 196, setting the stage for a final round shootout.

American Micah Shin, a former Philippine Golf Tour winner, likewise kept himself in the hunt with a 197 after a 67 and in a tie with Korean Sangmoon Bae, who carded a 68, in what looms to be one of the fiercest last 18-hole battles in the region’s premier circuit.

Que, meanwhile, birdied three of the first 13 holes but wavered with two bogeys against one more birdie in the last five to string a 32-36 and a 54-hole aggregate of 205 for a share of 49th, 11 strokes off the joint leaders.

Lloyd Go stumbled with a 72 and tumbled to tied 72nd with 209.

In Japan, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos put in a second straight 69 and stayed at joint sixth at 205, seven strokes behind Shugo Imahira, who sizzled with a 65 for a 198 to wrest solo control in the Sumitomo Mitsui Pacific Masters at the Pacific Club Gotemba Course in Shizuoka Prefecture, also Saturday.

Delos Santos actually moved to joint third with three birdies in the first 15 holes but he failed to get up-and-down after missing the greens on Nos. 16 and 18 and ended up with a 33-36.

Juvic Pagunsan, on the other hand, fought back from a second round 77 with a 70 but remained too far behind at joint 59th at 215, one week after he was disqualified for signing a wrong scorecard in the Mynavi ABC Championship at the ABC Golf Club in Hyogo which he co-led in the second round.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Pacesetting University of the Philippines booted Far Eastern U out of Final Four contention with an 81-64 win in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blazers fend off Stags to stay in NCAA Final 4 hunt

Blazers fend off Stags to stay in NCAA Final 4 hunt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Benilde Blazers pulled away late and kept their bid for the twice-to-beat advantage alive after beating the San Sebastian...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan bolstered her drive for a coveted CME Globe Tour Championship slot as she improved to joint 24th with a...
Sports
fbtw
US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

US star Rapinoe injured minutes into final career game

4 hours ago
US women's football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge

Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
If you were to ask TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did not have malice on the play that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with