Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena posted a second straight 67 to barely gain in the rankings at joint 27th, while Angelo Que rebounded from a 71 with a 68 in the third round of the Hong Kong Open now jointly held by Thai Phachara Khongwatmai and the comebacking Cameron Smith of Australia at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling Saturday.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena shot five birdies to negate a two-bogey miscue but his 202 total still left him too far behind as first day co-leader Smith struck back with a 65 to tie Khongwatmai, who carded a 66, at 194 heading to the final 18 holes of the $2 million third-to-last tournament of this year’s Asian Tour.

But the leading duo stood just a stroke ahead of Kiwi Ben Campbell, who also fired a 65 for a 195, while Taiwanese Lee Chieh-po turned in a 66 for a 196, setting the stage for a final round shootout.

American Micah Shin, a former Philippine Golf Tour winner, likewise kept himself in the hunt with a 197 after a 67 and in a tie with Korean Sangmoon Bae, who carded a 68, in what looms to be one of the fiercest last 18-hole battles in the region’s premier circuit.

Que, meanwhile, birdied three of the first 13 holes but wavered with two bogeys against one more birdie in the last five to string a 32-36 and a 54-hole aggregate of 205 for a share of 49th, 11 strokes off the joint leaders.

Lloyd Go stumbled with a 72 and tumbled to tied 72nd with 209.

In Japan, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos put in a second straight 69 and stayed at joint sixth at 205, seven strokes behind Shugo Imahira, who sizzled with a 65 for a 198 to wrest solo control in the Sumitomo Mitsui Pacific Masters at the Pacific Club Gotemba Course in Shizuoka Prefecture, also Saturday.

Delos Santos actually moved to joint third with three birdies in the first 15 holes but he failed to get up-and-down after missing the greens on Nos. 16 and 18 and ended up with a 33-36.

Juvic Pagunsan, on the other hand, fought back from a second round 77 with a 70 but remained too far behind at joint 59th at 215, one week after he was disqualified for signing a wrong scorecard in the Mynavi ABC Championship at the ABC Golf Club in Hyogo which he co-led in the second round.