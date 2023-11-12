^

Pagdanganan stays in CME Globe hunt, cards 2nd 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 12:04pm
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan bolstered her drive for a coveted CME Globe Tour Championship slot as she improved to joint 24th with a gutsy 67. But a slew of others likewise pressed their respective bids, setting the stage for a wild final round battle among CME hopefuls in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Emily Pedersen underscored that push as she zeroed in on no less than the crown for a possible whopping 500 points and a guaranteed spot in next week’s elite $7-million championship. The Norwegian shot a solid third round 64 for an 18-under 192 as she stayed three shots clear off Korean Amy Yang and American Lilia Vu, who matched 195s after 61 and 62, respectively.

But while Yang and Vu have secured their spots in the Top 60 that will see action next week, Pedersen is set to crash into the elite circle. She is currently outside of the box at No. 80 with 352.876 points but a victory or a Top 3 will thrust her into Top 60.

Pagdanganan, meanwhile, is hard-pressed to put up a big final round assault Sunday to make it to the CME Globe Tour. At No. 60, the cutoff number, with 528.780 points, the ICTSI-backed Filipina ace hopes to buck the mounting final round pressure with a sustained game that netted her a pair of 67s and a 69 for a 54-hole 203 total.

She shares 24th place with seven others, her current spot approximately equivalent to 37 points. But at least 13 players behind her are all poised to make their last 18-hole assault at the Pelican Golf Club.

Former major champion Patty Tavatanakit, who is at No. 61, is all set for a big finish as she sizzled with a 62 to move to joint fourth at 197 while Japanese Minami Katsu, who is at No. 77, carded a 68 for solo eighth at 198.

Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou, at No. 71, is also expected to gain big points with a joint ninth ranking at 199 after a 64, along with No. 103 Wei Ling Hsu of Chinese-Taipei, who fired a 65, Americans No. 116 Amanda Doherty and No. 88 Lexi Thompson, who matched 66s, for joint 12th at 200, and No. 62 Sarah Schmeizel, who carded a 67, and No. 92 Lindy Duncan, who shot a 68, for a share of 15th at 201.

Pagdanganan rattled off four birdies against a bogey for a 34-33, her third round charge virtually slowed down by shaky putting that saw her finish with 32 putts. She missed just three fairways and reached regulation 16 times but just couldn’t drill in the putts that would’ve further boosted her ranking going to the final 18 holes.

Still, she remains confident of putting it all together on last time when she tees off with Ewing and Korean Hae Ran Ryu at 9:34 a.m. Sunday on the first hole.

