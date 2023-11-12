^

Sports

Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 10:47am
Lastimosa defends Hollis-Jefferson amid flagrant foul in TNT game vs Converge
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (center) was ejected early in the third quarter in their battle against the Converge FiberXers.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did not have malice on the play that ejected him from their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Saturday night against the Converge FiberXers.

At the 11:20 mark of the third quarter, Hollis-Jefferson dunked the ball off a spin.

After completing the one-handed jam, he rebounded the ball and seemingly bounced it on the head of Mike Nieto.

This led to his ejection from the game, which TNT won in overtime, 101-98.

Lastimosa, after the game, said he thinks the lefty import did not have malicious intent.

"I think there was no malice or intent of Rondae to bounce the ball. Why would he?" the head coach told reporters in Filipino.

"But, that's how the officials saw it. It was just... they called a flagrant two on our import. Just like that," he added.

Lastimosa said Hollis-Jefferson may already be frustrated by that time, since Converge was getting real physical with the import.

"My read there was, he's been frustrated the whole time. He's being pushed and when he made a basket, I felt it was a foul," he said.

"I think he just wanted to grab the ball."

In 19 minutes, Hollis-Jefferson finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

He missed the first game of TNT against the Magnolia Hotshots last week, as he was still recovering from gastroenteritis.

"Why would he do it with intent? That is just my question there."

TNT is now holding a 1-1 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Bachmann graces PBAPC Annual Awards

Bachmann graces PBAPC Annual Awards

12 hours ago
A former, long-time member of the PBA family who is now one of the country’s top sports officials, serves as guest of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail

Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail

3 hours ago
Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each as Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 5-1 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
FEU nails 3rd place in SSL

FEU nails 3rd place in SSL

12 hours ago
Far Eastern U completed a sweep of Adamson with another feisty 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7 win in Game 2 to bag the bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Gandler unleashes A game after missing practice

Gandler unleashes A game after missing practice

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Former Ateneo star Vanessa Gandler came into Cignal as part of the franchise’s building blocks for its future.
Sports
fbtw
Bombers, Generals pull off big wins &nbsp;

Bombers, Generals pull off big wins  

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Jose Rizal U and Emilio Aguinaldo College summoned their heroic spirits as it pulled off victories against separate foes yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
James hobbles but leads Lakers with 32 points

James hobbles but leads Lakers with 32 points

12 hours ago
LeBron James shook off an early injury scare to score 32 points and key the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-119 comeback win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with