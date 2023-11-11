^

TNT escapes Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 9:37pm
TNT escapes Converge
Jayson Castro led TNT Tropang Giga
MANILA, Philippines --A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Saturday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Jayson Castro made key plays down the stretch to secure the victory.

After Jewel Ponferada made a layup to break the deadlock in overtime, 97-95, Kevin Racal missed two of his three free throws with 2:31 to cut the lead to one, 96-97.

Brian Heruela made a layup with 2:11 left to keep Converge at bay.

Jerrick Balanza cut the lead to one, 99-98, with 55 seconds remaining.

With 33 second left, Ponferada missed a jumper and Castro skied for the offensive rebound.

It gave TNT an extra possession, which led to a Ponferada layup off a Castro assist.

Mac Tallo and Thomas Vodanovich missed potential game-tying three pointers as TNT secured the victory.

The Tropang Giga lost returning import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson early on in the third quarter after getting called for a disqualifying foul.

After going for a dunk, Hollis-Jefferson appeared to grab the ball and bounce it on the head of Mike Nieto.

TNT was leading 58-41 by then.

Despite losing their import, the Tropang Giga ended the quarter with a 10-point lead, 74-64, with a layup by Castro.

However, Converge tied the game at 79 with 8:34 remaining following a layup by Nieto.

Castro answered with a three pointer on the other end.

TNT kept the FiberXers at bay and held a seven-point lead with 3:47 remaining following a Glenn Khobuntin split from the line, 92-85.

Converge cut the lead to three after an and-one play by Balanza with 1:07 left.

Castro retaliated with a driving scoopshot with 46 seconds remaining.

Balanza answered with a trey to take the game to within a single possession, 95-93.

Thomas Vodanovich brought the game to overtime with a layup with 15 seconds left, as Castro missed a free throw jumper with one second remaining.

The Tropang Giga also lost Calvin Oftana after he fouling out.

Castro led the way for TNT with 23 points. Oftana followed suit with 19 markers.

Hollis-Jefferson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Vodanovich led Converge with 25 points and nine rebounds.

TNT is now holding a 1-1 record.

Converge dropped to 0-2.

