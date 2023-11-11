Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

MANILA, Philippines -- The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after quelling a comeback effort by the Letran Knights, 79-74, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

JRU led by 13 with 2:30 remaining in the game, 74-61, following a pair of free throws by JL delos Santos.

The Knights, however, did not down without a fight as they unleashed a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to seven, 68-75, with 1:14 remaining following a 3-pointer by Deo Cuajao.

After a split from the line by delos Santos, Letran's Kevin Santos made a jumper plus the foul to draw closer, 76-71, with 42 ticks left.

Joshua Guiab, on the other end, made his first free throw and missed his second with 31 seconds remaining. Cuajao made another 3-pointer to turn the game to a one-possession affair, 77-74.

Four seconds later, JRU's Patrick Ramos split from the line once again.

Kobe Monje, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to one with 10 seconds left.

Delos Santos' make-and-miss from the charity stripe set the final score for the Heavy Bombers, as the Knights struggled to find a shot with the time winding down.

Agem Miranda led JRU in scoring once again, finishing with 17 points and four boards.

Delos Santos seconded Miranda's efforts with 14 markers.

Monje and Cuajao finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively, for Letran.

JRU is now within striking distance of the third spot with a 9-6 record.

Benilde is currently third in the competition with a 9-5 slate, while San Beda holds an 8-5 card.

Letran dropped to 1-14.