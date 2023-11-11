^

Sports

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 7:15pm
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race
JRU's Agem Miranda
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after quelling a comeback effort by the Letran Knights, 79-74, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

JRU led by 13 with 2:30 remaining in the game, 74-61, following a pair of free throws by JL delos Santos.

The Knights, however, did not down without a fight as they unleashed a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to seven, 68-75, with 1:14 remaining following a 3-pointer by Deo Cuajao.

After a split from the line by delos Santos, Letran's Kevin Santos made a jumper plus the foul to draw closer, 76-71, with 42 ticks left.

Joshua Guiab, on the other end, made his first free throw and missed his second with 31 seconds remaining. Cuajao made another 3-pointer to turn the game to a one-possession affair, 77-74.

Four seconds later, JRU's Patrick Ramos split from the line once again.
Kobe Monje, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to one with 10 seconds left.

Delos Santos' make-and-miss from the charity stripe set the final score for the Heavy Bombers, as the Knights struggled to find a shot with the time winding down.

Agem Miranda led JRU in scoring once again, finishing with 17 points and four boards.

Delos Santos seconded Miranda's efforts with 14 markers.

Monje and Cuajao finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively, for Letran.

JRU is now within striking distance of the third spot with a 9-6 record.

Benilde is currently third in the competition with a 9-5 slate, while San Beda holds an 8-5 card.

Letran dropped to 1-14.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JRU HEAVY BOMBERS

LETRAN KNIGHTS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Second-string big man Jearlan Omandac’s calling card has always been his knockout three-pointers.
Sports
fbtw
Jois powers Batang Pier over Dyip

Jois powers Batang Pier over Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The shortest import in the Commissioner’s Cup at under 6-foot-5 and mostly unheralded among the crop, Jois turned in...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors

Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters heated up from 3-point territory in the final quarter and completed a come-from-behind win over the...
Sports
fbtw
Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Despite struggling in his PBA debut, No. 1 draft pick Stephen Holt of Terrafirma is not worried.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
While it was “actually nice” to score more than 40 points for the first time in his career, Venky Jois was focused...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

4 hours ago
Euan Ramos and Elizza Ecalla put up a pair of convincing runs to repel their rivals and rule their respective sides in the...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dominates with 44 points as Mavs sink Clippers

Doncic dominates with 44 points as Mavs sink Clippers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Luka Doncic erupted for 44 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers, 144-126, in their NBA game Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

6 hours ago
Inter Miami saluted Argentine star Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or on Friday (Saturday, Manila time,) but their friendly...
Sports
fbtw
Generals secure pivotal win vs Chiefs

Generals secure pivotal win vs Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals pulled away in the second half and notched a crucial win over the lowly Arellano Chiefs,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with