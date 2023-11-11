Braimoh powers Bolts anew in win vs Bossing

Suleiman Braimoh had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bolts.

MANILA, Philippines -- Suleiman Braimoh had another monster game for Meralco, towing the Bolts to their second straight victory in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 91-84, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Braimoh, who had a 34-point performance last week, finished with 40 markers and 16 rebounds for Meralco this time.

Leading by five at the half, 47-42, Meralco blew the game wide open with a 14-3 run to take a 14-point lead, 60-46, in the 8:16 mark of the third quarter.

Christian Davis hated the Bolts' run with a 3-pointer on the other end to cut Blackwater's deficit to 11.

While Meralco held a double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter, Blackwater rallied to cut the lead to six, 64-70, with 56 seconds left in the frame off of a Chris Ortiz jumper.

The Bolts took another 12-point lead to start the fourth quarter off of Braimoh free throws, 78-66.

But the Bossing inched closer as they unleased a 9-2 run capped by a Troy Rosario layup, 80-85, with 3:54 remaining.

The two teams then went on a cold spell, failing to score for almost three minutes.

A Braimoh dunk with 1:07 remaining was the first field goal in that stretch.

After Rosario split his freebies with about a minute remaining, Chris Newsome hit a step-back jumper to give the Bolts an insurmountable eight-point cushion, 89-81, with 34 seconds left.

While there were no other Bolts who scored in double figures, Cliff Hodge and Bong Quinto finished with nine apiece.

Ortiz led the Bossing with 29 points and six rebounds.

Suerte finished with 10 points for Blackwater.

Meralco is now undefeated in two games so far, while Blackwater is at 1-1.