^

Sports

Braimoh powers Bolts anew in win vs Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 6:12pm
Braimoh powers Bolts anew in win vs Bossing
Suleiman Braimoh had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bolts.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Suleiman Braimoh had another monster game for Meralco, towing the Bolts to their second straight victory in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 91-84, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Braimoh, who had a 34-point performance last week, finished with 40 markers and 16 rebounds for Meralco this time.

Leading by five at the half, 47-42, Meralco blew the game wide open with a 14-3 run to take a 14-point lead, 60-46, in the 8:16 mark of the third quarter.

Christian Davis hated the Bolts' run with a 3-pointer on the other end to cut Blackwater's deficit to 11.

While Meralco held a double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter, Blackwater rallied to cut the lead to six, 64-70, with 56 seconds left in the frame off of a Chris Ortiz jumper.

The Bolts took another 12-point lead to start the fourth quarter off of Braimoh free throws, 78-66.

But the Bossing inched closer as they unleased a 9-2 run capped by a Troy Rosario layup, 80-85, with 3:54 remaining.

The two teams then went on a cold spell, failing to score for almost three minutes.

A Braimoh dunk with 1:07 remaining was the first field goal in that stretch.

After Rosario split his freebies with about a minute remaining, Chris Newsome hit a step-back jumper to give the Bolts an insurmountable eight-point cushion, 89-81, with 34 seconds left.

While there were no other Bolts who scored in double figures, Cliff Hodge and Bong Quinto finished with nine apiece.

Ortiz led the Bossing with 29 points and six rebounds.

Suerte finished with 10 points for Blackwater.

Meralco is now undefeated in two games so far, while Blackwater is at 1-1.

vuukle comment

BLACKWATER BOSSING

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Second-string big man Jearlan Omandac’s calling card has always been his knockout three-pointers.
Sports
fbtw
Jois powers Batang Pier over Dyip

Jois powers Batang Pier over Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The shortest import in the Commissioner’s Cup at under 6-foot-5 and mostly unheralded among the crop, Jois turned in...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors

Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters heated up from 3-point territory in the final quarter and completed a come-from-behind win over the...
Sports
fbtw
Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Despite struggling in his PBA debut, No. 1 draft pick Stephen Holt of Terrafirma is not worried.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
While it was “actually nice” to score more than 40 points for the first time in his career, Venky Jois was focused...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

4 hours ago
Euan Ramos and Elizza Ecalla put up a pair of convincing runs to repel their rivals and rule their respective sides in the...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dominates with 44 points as Mavs sink Clippers

Doncic dominates with 44 points as Mavs sink Clippers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Luka Doncic erupted for 44 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers, 144-126, in their NBA game Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

6 hours ago
Inter Miami saluted Argentine star Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or on Friday (Saturday, Manila time,) but their friendly...
Sports
fbtw
Generals secure pivotal win vs Chiefs

Generals secure pivotal win vs Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals pulled away in the second half and notched a crucial win over the lowly Arellano Chiefs,...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix&rsquo;s Tuffin welcomes PBA baptism of fire

Phoenix’s Tuffin welcomes PBA baptism of fire

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Phoenix rookie Ken Tuffin is unfazed by the physicality in his PBA debut — a 113-101 Fuel Masters victory over the NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with