^

Sports

Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 3:04pm
Ramos, Ecalla conquer IRONKIDS race

PUERTO PRINCESA – Euan Ramos and Elizza Ecalla put up a pair of convincing runs to repel their rivals and rule their respective sides in the IRONKIDS Philippines at the Ramon Mitra Sports Complex here Saturday.

Ramos actually emerged third in the opening swim leg of the aquathlon but flashed superb running skills, posting a 07:14 clocking to clinch top honors in the 250m swim and 2km run competition in the 13-15 age category which served as prelude to the centerpiece IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa firing off Sunday.

He timed 03:56 in swim for a total clocking of 11:10.

Lance Romero placed second in 12:46 with clockings of 03:27 (swim) and 0:9:19 (run) while Kian Manabat timed 3:51 in swim and 09:01 in run for third with a total clocking of 12:52.

Ecalla also yielded the lead in the early going (swim) to Christy Ann Perez but charged back in the run stage to snare the girls’ trophy in 13:20 with clockings of 04:36 (swim) and 08:44 (run).

Perez posted a 04:15 time in swim but failed to match Ecalla’s big strides and finished with 0:922 in run for a 13:37 clocking.

Celinda Raagas timed 14:33 for third with times of 4:34 in swim and 09:59 in run.

A total of 125 kids took part in the competitive but fun event that also featured youngsters aged 6-8 years, who fought it out over the 100m-swim and 1km-run distance, the 9-10 bidders who clashed over 150m swim and 1.5km run, and the 11-12 hopefuls, who vied over 200m swim and 1.5km run.

The IRONKIDS has been contributing to the growth of triathlon through the years as it provides the steady flow of talents while helping the kids develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others. It also encourages the youngsters to live an active, healthy lifestyle.

vuukle comment

IRONKIDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

Omandac lifts Pirates with crucial treys

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Second-string big man Jearlan Omandac’s calling card has always been his knockout three-pointers.
Sports
fbtw
Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

Top rookie pick Holt undeterred by mediocre PBA debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Despite struggling in his PBA debut, No. 1 draft pick Stephen Holt of Terrafirma is not worried.
Sports
fbtw
Young triathletes vie in IRONKIDS Philippines

Young triathletes vie in IRONKIDS Philippines

16 hours ago
The future of local triathlon will showcase their wares ahead of the elite pack of international triathletes as they dispute...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
While it was “actually nice” to score more than 40 points for the first time in his career, Venky Jois was focused...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario joint seventh in Taipei

Del Rosario joint seventh in Taipei

16 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario checked an impending skid with a last-hole birdie as she salvaged a 73 and a joint seventh-place finish...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asia TriClub takes the spotlight as IRONMAN Puerto Princesa fires off

Asia TriClub takes the spotlight as IRONMAN Puerto Princesa fires off

5 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa reels off here Sunday with the spotlight on the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship while...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan charges back, safely makes Annika cut

Pagdanganan charges back, safely makes Annika cut

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan whipped up a kind of finish that saves one campaign in big-time championships, birdying the last two holes...
Sports
fbtw
PSC appeals for support

PSC appeals for support

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
A budget of P221 million has been approved by the government for the Philippine Sports Commission next year and it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams take opener of series for third

Lady Tams take opener of series for third

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Far Eastern U moved on the cusp of a podium finish, surviving Adamson, 25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 14-25, 15-12, in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with