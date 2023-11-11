Doncic dominates with 44 points as Mavs sink Clippers

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers guards Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks as he drives the ball past in the first half of a game at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Luka Doncic erupted for 44 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers, 144-126, in their NBA game Saturday (Manila time).

The Clippers, led by their Big Four of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, were ahead by 12 late in the first quarter, 31-19, following a pair of free throws by Bones Hyland.

But Dallas cut the lead to three, 33-30, heading into the second quarter. This is when Doncic took over.

The Slovenian guard scored 15 of his 27 first-half points in the second quarter, which saw the Mavericks turn the deficit to a 77-51 lead.

The Mavericks never turned back and overpowered the Clippers the rest of the way.

The lead even ballooned to as much as 32 points, 88-56, with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter following an and-one play by Doncic.

The Mavericks reached the 100-point mark after a layup by Tim Hardaway Jr.

Kyrie Irving followed Doncic’s scoring outburst with 27 points.

Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points.

Hyland had 17 markers for the Clippers, which notched 14 apiece from Westbrook and Harden, and eight from George.

The Mavericks are now holding a 1-1 record in the in-season tournament, while the Clippers dropped their first game.

The Clippers are still yet to win in Harden’s three games with the team.