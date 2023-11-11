^

Titanic Prochazka-Peireira, Pavlovich-Aspinall fights headline UFC 295

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 11:27am
MANILA, Philippines -- There are titanic fights, and there are titanic fights.

UFC 295 offers two of the more tantalizing matches this 2023 with huge implications.

Polish light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) makes his anticipated return to the Octagon against Alex Peireira (8-2-0) in the main event of UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In June of 2022, Prochazka took the light heavyweight title belt from Glover Teixeira in an epic five-round match where each fighter was on the ropes at one time or the other. Prochazka submitted Teixeira literally seconds away from the final bell. Soon after his most glorious win, the Polish fighter suffered an injury that forced him to surrender the belt.
 
Peireira moved up in weight classes and defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision in UFC 291.  

And now, they meet for the vacant title. Prochazka has vowed to come back better. Now it remains to be seen if he can take this huge win over the powerful Brazilian.

The co-main event is another huge one. 

Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich (18-1-0) has been beating up the division en route to this battle for the interim heavyweight belt. Since losing his UFC debut to Alistair Overeem in 2018, Pavlovich has knocked out the next six foes. All in the first round. 

Briton Aspinall returned from a nasty leg injury with an impressive win over Marcin Tybura last July. Prior to his fight with Tybura, Aspinall dispatched five consecutive opponents before he injured his knee in a fight with Curtis Blaydes that prematurely ended his fight and his win streak.

He would love nothing more than to complete his comeback and get that belt. But it will not come easy as Pavlovich has been very impressive.

UFC 295 will be televised live in the Philippines Sunday, November 12, over the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on Blast TV. The early prelims begin at 7 a.m. while the preliminary card starts at 9 a.m. The main card kicks off at 11 a.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC
