Pagdanganan charges back, safely makes Annika cut

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan whipped up a kind of finish that saves one campaign in big-time championships, birdying the last two holes to rescue a one-under 69 in the second round of the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Not only did it safely lift her to the weekend play of the last regular LPGA event in the season but more importantly, it firmed up her final push for a dream slot in the elite CME Group Tour Championship featuring the Top 60 players in the CME Globe rankings.

With a 136 total, including an impressive opening 67 at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club, the ICTSI-backed ace stayed at joint 31st, guaranteeing her precious points she would need to boost her bid for next week’s $7 million CME championship.

Currently at No. 60, Pagdanganan aims to improve her spot with two good rounds although the other bidders are likewise going all-out for attack to fuel their respective CME drives.

Like in her backside start Thursday, the big-hitting Pagdanganan struggled in her second round bid, making three bogeys against one birdie after 10 holes. And like the first time out, she charged back strong, birdying Nos. 11 and 14 then bucking another miscue on No. 16 with birdies in the last two holes for a 36-33.

But while Pagdanganan advanced, ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina missed the cut by one, her huge four-under 66 effort proving one stroke short of target (139). Counting her opening 74, Ardina wound up with an even 140.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Emily Pedersen took charge halfway through the $3.25 million event as she fired a 65 for a 12-under 128 total, two strokes clear of Japanese Minami Katsu, who pooled a 130 after a 67.

Brooke Henderson, who showed up the stellar field with a 62 Thursday, skied to a 75 and tumbled to tied 40th instead at 137.

Among the notables who missed the cut was Swiss Albane Valenzuela, who is currently at No. 59 in the CME rankings. She carded a second 70 for a 140.

Also out of the event is Frenchwoman and CME derby frontrunner Celine Boutier, the winningest this year with four victories, including a major, who struggled with a 72 after a 68, also for 140.