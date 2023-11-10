^

Sports

Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 10:38pm
Fuel Masters wax hot from deep to rally past Road Warriors
Jjay Alejandro (left) drained four of his five three pointers in the final frame.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters heated up from 3-point territory in the final quarter and completed a come-from-behind win over the NLEX Road Warriors, 113-101, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

NLEX led by as much as 16 points, 85-69, with 2:32 left in the third quarter following a Matt Nieto layup.

Phoenix, however, ended the period with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to just eight, 78-86.

In the final quarter, Jjay Alejandro caught fire from beyond the arc as he unleashed three straight treys to give the Fuel Masters the lead, 87-86, with 10:02 in the final frame.

Thomas Robinson snapped the run of Phoenix with a pair of free throws, 88-87.

Javee Mocon answered with a short jumper, and another pair of free throws pushed the Road Warriors to a slim lead, 90-89.

The Fuel Masters then turned it up a notch as Alejandro, Ricci Rivero and Ken Tuffin sank 3-pointers to give Phoenix a 102-90 lead with 6:31 left.

After Sean Anthony made a breakaway layup to cut the deficit to 10, Phoenix scored seven straight points capped by back-to-back baskets by import Johnathan Williams to take the game to bed.

Alejandro hit the dagger trey with 2:13 left, 112-94.

Phoenix outscored NLEX 35 to 15 in the final frame.

Williams led the Fuelmasters with 26 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Alejandro poured in 18 markers.

Robinson, on the other hand, led NLEX with 26 points and six rebounds, while Don Trollano finished with 20 of his own.

Robinson was subbed out of the game with about six minutes remaining after a turnover. He did not come back on the floor. 

