NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

Venky Jois (55) powered his way to 43 points against Terrafirma.

MANILA, Philippines -- While it was “actually nice” to score more than 40 points for the first time in his career, Venky Jois was focused on getting the big win for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

NorthPort won over the Terrafirma Dyip, 108-103, with the Australian banger leading the way with 43 points and 10 rebounds.

The well-traveled Jois said that previously, he scored 38 points twice in professional play.

Despite his career-high, the import reiterated that the feat “really does not mean anything.”

“[The 43 point finish] really does not mean anything, it just means [we got] the win,” Jois told reporters after the win.

“I’m not really thinking about the 43. I am thinking about the huge win to start us off right,” he added.

Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said that this proves the import’s team-first orientation.

“That is the mindset of a team player,” Tan said.

Aside from the double-double, the 30-year-old had three assists, three steals and one block.

While he shot 19 of 27 from the field, Jois was horrendous from the free throw line, making only four of his 15 attempts.

It did not affect his confidence, as he powered his way in.

He also led Terrafirma’s import, Thomas de Thaey, to play just 31 minutes for the game due to foul trouble.

De Thaey fouled out with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

The big man said that he believes that other teams will scout him more and not allow him to get the same performance next time around.

“I think coach [Tan] puts a lot of trust in me, and he’s giving me a lot of freedom. But, what makes me a great player is I can find people and pass well,” he stressed.

“So, I expect maybe, I don’t go for 43 [again next game], but my assist and rebound numbers will be higher."

NorthPort will try to win their second straight game against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.