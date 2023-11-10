^

Sports

NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 7:58pm
NorthPort import brushes off career-high scoring in win vs Terrafirma
Venky Jois (55) powered his way to 43 points against Terrafirma.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- While it was “actually nice” to score more than 40 points for the first time in his career, Venky Jois was focused on getting the big win for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

NorthPort won over the Terrafirma Dyip, 108-103, with the Australian banger leading the way with 43 points and 10 rebounds.

The well-traveled Jois said that previously, he scored 38 points twice in professional play.

Despite his career-high, the import reiterated that the feat “really does not mean anything.”

“[The 43 point finish] really does not mean anything, it just means [we got] the win,” Jois told reporters after the win.

“I’m not really thinking about the 43. I am thinking about the huge win to start us off right,” he added.

Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said that this proves the import’s team-first orientation.

“That is the mindset of a team player,” Tan said.

Aside from the double-double, the 30-year-old had three assists, three steals and one block.

While he shot 19 of 27 from the field, Jois was horrendous from the free throw line, making only four of his 15 attempts.

It did not affect his confidence, as he powered his way in.

He also led Terrafirma’s import, Thomas de Thaey, to play just 31 minutes for the game due to foul trouble.

De Thaey fouled out with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

The big man said that he believes that other teams will scout him more and not allow him to get the same performance next time around.

“I think coach [Tan] puts a lot of trust in me, and he’s giving me a lot of freedom. But, what makes me a great player is I can find people and pass well,” he stressed.

“So, I expect maybe, I don’t go for 43 [again next game], but my assist and rebound numbers will be higher."

NorthPort will try to win their second straight game against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There’s more to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) than just exciting games.
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blackwater's lopsided win over the Converge FiberXers in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Commissioners' Cup action was not expected,...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

1 day ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After clinching their second straight UAAP Final Four berth, the NU Bulldogs are aiming for something bigger.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trinidad, Guinahon fight for PBF light-fly title in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Trinidad, Guinahon fight for PBF light-fly title in 'Blow-By-Blow'

4 hours ago
The Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown will be on the line Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates nip Blazers for share of lead

Pirates nip Blazers for share of lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates escaped the Benilde Blazers, 84-81, in a nip-and-tuck affair to gain a share of the lead in the 99th NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario posts 73 for joint 7th place in Party Golfers Ladies Open

Del Rosario posts 73 for joint 7th place in Party Golfers Ladies Open

4 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario steered a demanding round with finesse then checked an impending skid with a last-hole birdie as she salvaged...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines and National University try to boost their twice-to-beat hopes against different...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with