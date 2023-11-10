Altas edge Lions to keep Final 4 hopes alive

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas did just enough to squeak past the San Beda Red Lions, 61-57, in a must-win game in the 99th NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

After leading by nine, 20-11, in the first quarter, San Beda clawed back and tied the game at 28-all heading into the half.

The two teams then traded leads throughout the game, both unable to build a comfortable separation.

With the game even at 51 with 5:17 remaining following a Jacob Cortez 3-pointer, the Altas pulled off a 7-0 run capped by a Jelo Razon jumper to take a 58-51 cushion with 2:46 left.

A Cortez jumper broke the run, but Christian Pagaran answered with a basket to keep Perpetual's seven-point lead with 1:22 remaining.

Back-to-back layups by Clifford Jopia and James Payosing cut the Lions’ deficit to three with 22 seconds remaining, 57-60.

A Jelo Razon split from the line set the final score, as Yukien Andrada missed a 3-point attempt.

Art Roque led Perpetual with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Pagaran and Mark Omega had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Cortez once again paced San Beda with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

With a 7-7 slate after the crucial win, the Altas stayed in the race to the Final Four.

They are currently tied with the EAC Generals for the sixth spot.

San Bead, meanwhile, dropped to 8-5, good for the fourth spot.