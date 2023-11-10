^

Bacojo, Arca lead Philippine chess team in world youth tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 2:22pm
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines -- FIDE Masters Mark Jay Bacojo and Chrisitan Gian Karlo Arca seek glory and International Master norms as they spearhead an 11-strong Philippine team waging war in the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships unfurling Sunday until November 25 in Montesilvano, Italy.

The team will leave Friday night and take a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi before proceeding to Italian capital Rome where they will travel two and half hours to the country’s sea mountain region.

Bacojo will compete in the premier Open Under-18 division while Arca, who is being heralded as the next big thing in Philippine chess, is wading into battle in the Open U14.

Also in the team backed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation are National Masters Oscar Joseph Cantela (U16), Bonjoure Fille Suyamin (Girls U14), Kaye Lalaine Regidor (GU16) and Franchesca Largo (GU18).

Mark Gabriel Usman (U14), Charly Jhon Yamson (U14), Jirah Floraive Cuityog (GU14), Maurein Lepaopao (GU14) and Anica Shey Dimatangihan (GU14) complete the delegation headed by Arena Grandmaster Marlon Bernardino with Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza and Ederwin Estavillo as the team coaches.

“Sina Arca at Bacojo, meron na sila one of the three needed IM norms na nakuha nila sa Malaysia this year,” said Bernardino. “We hope makakuha sila ng IM norm dun sa Italy.”

