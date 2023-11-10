^

Sports

Young triathlon bets test mettle in IRONKIDS

Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 12:13pm
Young triathlon bets test mettle in IRONKIDS
File photo of a previous iteration of the IRONKIDS triathlon.

PUERTO PRINCESA – The future of local triathlon take their turn to showcase their wares ahead of the elite pack of international triathletes as they dispute top honors in the IRONKIDS Philippines Saturday, November 11, at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex here.

One hundred and 25 kids clash in the swim and run event, which ushers in the centerpiece IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa Sunday, with four individual titles up for grabs in what promises to be a competitive and at the same time fun event among youngsters aged 6-15.

The 6-8 years title will be contested over the 100m-swim and 1km-run distance, the 9-10 crown over 150m swim and 1.5km run, the 11-12 over 200m swim and 1.5km run while the 13-15 trophy will be disputed over 250m swim and 2km run.

Also up for grabs in the event are the relay trophies, including the mixed team for 11-15 years old over 200m swim and 1.5km run and the mixed team for 6-10 over 100m swim and 1 km run.

The swim start for 13-15 will fire off at 6 a.m., while those in the 11-12 age group and the relay 11-15 category are set at 6:20 a.m. Those in the 9-10 and 6-8, along with relay 6-10) classes will start at 6:40 a.m. and 7 a.m., respectively.

Through the years, the IRONKIDS has provided the steady flow of triathlon talents while contributing to the growth of the sport. It also helps develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others and at the same time it encourages the youngsters to live an active lifestyle.

The Princesa Run, a 5K fun run event, kicked off the IRONMAN 70.3 weekend Friday.

Meanwhile, John Alcala is coming into his defense of the IM 70.3 crown in high spirits, armed with the progress of his buildup and a purpose to excel again in the premier 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run race.

While he looks forward to scoring back-to-back romp after a surprise win in the event’s inaugurals last year, the Dipolog City ace also expressed guarded optimism given the depth of the competing field, including a slew of foreign bidders from 38 other countries.

“I am strategizing regarding my game plans on race day since there are quite a few strong foreigners participating. Mas marami tayong babantayan at hahabulin,” said the spearhead of Team Tri SND Barracuda.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa, the last of five top endurance races in The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. calendar this year, also serves as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron putting up a juicy P500,000 purse for the winning triathlon club.

The points will be counted based on results and number of participants from each tri team.

Meanwhile, The IRONMAN Group said RLC will be the title sponsor of next year's IRONMAN 70.3 both in Cebu and Davao.

Heading the roster are Tri SND Barracuda, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

The points will be counted based on results and number of participants from each tri team.

Backers of the event are Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo.

Other supporters are Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, Outside+ and Sportograf.com, City of Puerto Princesa and RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The STAR, One Sports+ and Cignal.

vuukle comment

IRONKIDS

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
There’s more to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) than just exciting games.
Sports
fbtw
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

22 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Blackwater's lopsided win over the Converge FiberXers in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Commissioners' Cup action was not expected,...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After clinching their second straight UAAP Final Four berth, the NU Bulldogs are aiming for something bigger.
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Iguodala named acting executive director of NBA players union

Iguodala named acting executive director of NBA players union

3 hours ago
Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, was appointed acting executive director of the NBA players union...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron on Nov. 25

LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron on Nov. 25

3 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will open his official museum on November 25 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the James...
Sports
fbtw
Here comes Holt in PBA debut

Here comes Holt in PBA debut

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Will the upgraded Terrafirma team make a jolt with fancied rookie Stephen Holt and other new recruits?
Sports
fbtw
NU, UST begin SSL title duel

NU, UST begin SSL title duel

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reigning champion National U and challenger University of Santo Tomas lock horns in an all-UAAP duel as the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with