Pagdanganan rallies to save 67, trails by 5 in Annika Driven by Gainbridge

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines prepares to putt on the fourth green during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club on November 09, 2023 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan made a big frontside charge coming home and rescued a three-under 67 as she trailed Canadian Brooke Henderson by five at the start of the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Needing a strong start to fuel a drive for a coveted berth in the Race to CME Globe, Pagdanganan had a bit of a rollercoaster ride with a two-birdie, two-bogey round in a backside start at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club. But she found her range and rhythm at the turn, birdying three of the first four holes and then rebounding from a third mishap on No. 6 with a birdie on the next for a 32-35 card.

Though she stood at joint 31st in a field of 120 and in a tie with some of the world’s elite, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Lydia Ko, Pagdanganan would need to further go low in the next three days to earn precious points and bolster her bid in the CME Globe derby.

The ICTSI-backed ace is currently at No. 60 in the ranking, the cut-off for next week’s premier $7-million CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, also in Florida.

But Thai Patty Tavatanakit, a former major winner and ranked behind her at No. 61, served notice of her bid in the $3.25-million championship as she fired a solid 63 that netted her joint second, just a stroke behind Henderson, who scorched the Pelican layout with nine birdies against a bogey for a 62.

Pagdanganan, who put herself in CME contention with a joint third place finish in the Walmart NW Arkasas Championship and a joint second place effort in The Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America, put up quite an impressive stint from tee to green. She hit 12 fairways and reached regulation 15 times but struggled on the surface, ending up with 30 putts.

Pressed to come up with a good start, she stumbled in the early going but flashed resiliency from each miscue, birdying No. 13 after a bogey on the 11th then recovering from another slip on No. 16 with a birdie on the 18th.

Pagdanganan, winner of the inaugural Anvaya Cove Ladies International in Morong, Bataan last February, then birdied the first two holes at the front, gained another stroke on No. 4 and dominated the par-5 seventh after yielding a shot on No. 6.

Meanwhile, Japanese Minami Katsu, Denmarkl’s Emily Pedersen and Korean Jin Young Ko matched Tavatanakit’s seven-under card for joint second, while five others, including American Lexi Thompson and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, shot 64s to make it a crowded leaderboard.

Norway’s Celine Borge, No. 58 in the CME rankings, limped with a 76, while No. 59 Albane Valenzuela settled for a 70 in a flight with Pagdanganan and Aussie Sarah Kemp, who shot a 68.

Dottie Ardina, meanwhile, floundered with a 74 and dropped to tied 113rd.